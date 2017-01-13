Concert Review: Make The Scene- Royally Rumbled

With promo battles, guitar duels and singalongs, this was an entertaining evening.

by Riju Dasgupta Report 13 Jan 2017, 17:53 IST

Arjun Dhanraj (ATM) and Shrikant Sreenivasan ( Coshish ) engage in a promo battle

Make the Scene is an initiative by a bunch of Mumbai-based musicians and music lovers to host shows across various genres, ranging from disco themed nights to tributes for recently departed legends (David Bowie, Lemmy, etc.). Royally Rumbled was their second WWE themed night after the success of the inaugural edition last year.

Sportskeeda Wrestling News was proudly associated with the event and we bring you highlights from the show.

Wrestling fans and music lovers alike gathered at Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri for the event. The basic idea for the evening was merging the love that the organisers (Howard, Aaron, Pallavi and Sheldon) have for music, with their love for professional wrestling. The outcome was a lot of fun.

The backbone for the music was an ensemble called the MTS or Make the Scene Band, comprising of David D’Souza, Yohanan D’Souza and Ralph Godinho, that entertained us through the duration of the evening by playing all our favourite WWE theme songs.

From the Attitude Era (Stone Cold, The Rock, Triple H, Vince McMahon) to current favourites (Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns), and even NXT themes (Finn Balor, Bobby Roode); every period of wrestling was represented by this young and talented band.

They were joined on stage by vocalists Brunelle Jade (John Cena’s theme), Tabish Khidir (AJ Styles, Chris Jericho), Mihir Joshi (Randy Orton, Bobby Roode), Aaron Gomes (Vince McMahon, Bray Wyatt) and Piyush Kapoor (Matt Hardy), among others.

One of the highlights of the evening was a promo battle between Shrikant Sreenivasan (Coshish) and Arjun Dhanraj (Arjun and the Teenage Men). With Arjun working as the heel in this situation, he insulted the audience and made self-deprecating jokes about not being able to release his album in time.

Their battle culminated with Arjun delivering a spear to his opponent, which was sold like a pro.

Nishith Hegde (Albatross, Demonic Resurrection, Minerva Conduct) took on Chandresh Kudwa in a guitar duel

Perhaps the high point of the evening was a guitar duel between veteran axeman Chandresh Kudwa, and young guitar whiz kid Nishith Hegde. With Finn Balor’s theme as the backdrop, the two battled at blistering speed, leaving the audience with their jaws on the floor.

After a while, the two began harmonising their phrases and worked together to leave the audience enchanted. Breathtaking indeed. We applaud the Make the Scene Team and hope they continue hosting many such events in the future.

