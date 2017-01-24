Do you even lift, bro? The strongest WWE Superstars today!

These five Superstars carry the most weight!

24 Jan 2017

You can't see him....behind all that iron!

For the most part, WWE Superstars are finely tuned athletes. Despite travelling upwards of 300 days in any given year, as well as living out of a suitcase, from hotel-to-hotel, they still find a way to keep up their intense workout routine.

They do this, not only because they want to look great but because the nature of today's wrestling requires these men and women to be in the utmost optimal shape.

When you take a look down the WWE roster, most of the Superstars are chiselled to the gills. They maintain top-notch conditioning by being consistent in their regimen, as well as making sure they stick to a strict diet.

Many of the talented performers in the company were into some sort of weightlifting, or powerlifting lifestyle, long before they ever took their first professional bump. Stars such as Big E are prime examples of those who are committed to keeping their phenomenal physique intact while using their strength to their advantage within the sport.

So, which of the current WWE Superstars happen to be the strongest? While it's highly likely that all of the Superstars are stronger than the average person, some possess an insane level of strength, matched by very few people on the planet.

After studying the day-to-day workout routines, along with their individual documented weightlifting records, I have narrowed down the list to the following five strongest current WWE Superstars.

#5 Braun Strowman

Strowman has been clangin' and bangin' quite a while now.

I recently watched a video of Braun Strowman along with fellow WWE Superstars Jinder Mahal and Big E, as they worked out in Miami at the legendary Iron Addicts Gym with fitness icon CT Fletcher. During their workout, Fletcher put the Superstars through the ringer, with some of the most intense weightlifting routines imaginable.

However, Strowman appeared as if it was just a walk in the park. You may notice the tattoo on the inside of his left bicep, which says "Country Strong." Never before has a tattoo been so true.

Strowman actually earned his Strongman Pro Card in the spring of 2012, after he won the NAS US Amateur National Championships. This would earn Braun an invite to the 2013 Arnold Strongman Classic.

His pre-WWE strongman career has carried over into his new life as a WWE Superstar. Braun continues to lift on a consistent basis, despite not competing in the field any longer. It's worth noting that Strowman holds a personal record on the 14-inch box deadlift of 875 pounds.