WWE News: E-xpress announces WWE 2K17 Road To WrestleMania 33
E-xpress Interactive Software Pvt. Ltd, an Indian-based game distributor announced that WWE 2K17 Road To WrestleMania 33 kicking off from 19th December 2016 onwards. The initial qualifiers of WWE 2K17 Road To WrestleMania 33 will be held in Mumbai and Pune, later followed by multiple cities in India.
The National finals will be held in Mumbai in February 2017.
The final winner of the tournament will get a chance to fly to Orlando, Florida to watch WrestleMania 33 live plus a cash prize of 30,000. The cash prize for the second place is 20,000 whereas for the third place winner is 10,000. Gamers can register here to enter the tournament.
WrestleMania 33 is the thirty-third annual flagship wrestling event produced by WWE. WrestleMania 33 will take place on Sunday, April 2nd, 2017, at the Orlando Citrus Bowl and will be broadcast live around the world on WWE Network.
Games The Shop
Specialist Retail Store
Mumbai
Shop No. T-9, 3rd Floor, R City Mall, L B S Marg, Ghatkopar (W), Mumbai
19-Dec
Games The Shop
Specialist Retail Store
Mumbai
Shop No. F- 04, 1st Floor, Oberoi Mall, Off. Western Express, Goregaon (E) Mumbai
20-Dec
Games The Shop
Specialist Retail Store
Mumbai
Shop No. LG-012, Lower Ground, Infiniti II Mall – Malad, Link Road, Near Goregaon Sport Club, Malad (W), Mumbai
21-Dec
Games The Shop
Specialist Retail Store
Mumbai
Games The Shop (SIS) Level - 1 Inside – Hamleys the toy store, High Street Phoenix, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai
22-Dec
Emart
Retail Store
Mumbai
F10, Korum Mall, Shahid Mangal Pandey Rd, J K Gram, Thane West
23 - 24 Dec
Qualifiers which are to be held in other cities will be announced soon. For more information kindly contact, mayuri@expressgames.in | allwy
WWE 2K17 Road To WrestleMania 33
Venue
Store
City
Date
Venue Address
Level Up E-sports Café
Gaming Café
Navi Mumbai
5th Jan 2017
Shop no. 86, Dharam Jivan C.H.S, Sector-6 Koparkhairane, Navi-Mumbai
Gamineazy
Gaming Café
Bangalore
5th Jan 2017
22, Third floor, Gopalan Innovation Mall, Bannerghatta Road, 560076 Bangalore, India
Terminus Gaming Lounge
Gaming Café
Hyderabad
5th Jan 2017
Raheem Regency, Aditya Nagar Colony, Opp to Galaxy Theater, Tolichowki
Havok Nation
Gaming Café
Pune
5th Jan 2017
F-19, First Floor, East Court, Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar, Pune - 411014
AR Gaming Asylum
Gaming Café
Cuttack
5th Jan 2017
C.D.A Sec -10 , Beside SIMS College 753014 Cuttack
INFI Lounge
Gaming Café
Kolkata
5th Jan 2017
INFI Lounge Fe 298 sector 3 Salt Lake City Near 12 no. Tank Kolkata 106
Play Station Universe
Gaming Café
Navi Mumbai
6th Jan 2017
Shop no 10,Bhoomi Paradise,Sector-11,Sanpada Near Axis Bank, Navi Mumbai- 400075
ARG Lounge
Gaming Café
Bangalore
6th Jan 2017
650/12, BEE EM Arcade, 1st Floor, Dr Rajkumar Road, Rajajinagar, Bangalore - 10
Intencity
Gaming Café
Pune
6th Jan 2017
No 1, Kumar Castle, 1979 Convent Street, Shivaji Market, Camp Pune, India
Play Max
Gaming Café
Hyderabad
6th Jan 2017
2nd and 3rd floor, Dhruv Chambers Kesava Nagar, Srinagar Colony Main Road Hyderabad, India
Gadget
Retail Store
Pune
Shop No.8, Land Square Above, Barista, F.C. Road, Near Rupali Hotel, Pune 411004
ARG Lounge
Gaming Café
Bangalore
7th Jan 2017
48, 1st Main Road, RMV 2nd Stage, Jaladarshini Layout, New Bel Road, Bangalore, India
LXG
Gaming Café
Chennai
7th Jan 2017
1/2 Kodambakkam High Road, Nungambakkam
LXG
Gaming Café
Bangalore
8th Jan 2017
No 15, 12th cross 13th main Service Road, Hal 2nd stage Indira Nagar, Bangalore, India 560008
Games The Shop
Specialist Retail Store
Bangalore
9th Jan 2017
Shop No. S- 81, 2nd Floor, Mantri Square Mall No.1 , Sampige Road, Malleswaram, Bengaluru – 560 003, Karnataka
Games The Shop
Specialist Retail Store
Chennai
9th Jan 2017
Shop No. S-312, 3rd Floor, Express Avenue Mall Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai – 600 014, Tamil Nadu
Playerz Gaming
Gaming Café
Chennai
11th Jan 2017
No 122 , Valluvar Kottam High Road Nungambakkam, Chennai - 600034
Puran Agency
Retail Store
Punjab
14th - 15th Jan 2017
Shop No.3-4, Gurdwara Diwan Asthan, Gurdwara Market, Central Town, Jalandar, Punjab -100441.
WWE 2K17 is the reigning and defending flagship WWE video game franchise champion, with stunning graphics, ultra-authentic gameplay and a massive roster of WWE and NXT’s popular Superstars and Legends.
Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment globally for console systems, handheld gaming systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, which are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.
2K publishes titles in today’s most popular gaming genres, including shooters, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, casual, and family entertainment. The 2K label has some of the most talented development studios in the world today, including Firaxis Games, Visual Concepts, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games and 2K China.
2K’s stable of titles includes the critically acclaimed BioShock®, Borderlands™, and XCOM® franchises, the beloved Sid Meier’s Civilization series, the innovative Evolve™, the popular WWE 2K franchise and NBA 2K, the #1 rated and #1 selling basketball franchise*.
2K is headquartered in Novato, California and is a wholly owned label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). For more information, please visit www.2k.com.
e-xpress Interactive Software Pvt. Ltd is the leading distributor in India for game software, representing several world-leading game publishers including, Square Enix, Warner Bros. Interactive Games, CD Projeckt, SEGA, TAKE2 Interactive, Capcom, 505 Games, THQ, Bethesda, Namco Bandai, Konami and Ubisoft for India.
The company publishes and distributes game software for platforms including, PC, PS2, PS3, PS4, PSP, Xbox 360, Xbox One Nintendo Wii, Nintendo 3DS and PS Vita.
