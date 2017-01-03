WWE News: E-xpress announces WWE 2K17 Road To WrestleMania 33

by WWE Network News 03 Jan 2017, 15:45 IST

The initial qualifiers will be held in Mumbai and Pune

E-xpress Interactive Software Pvt. Ltd, an Indian-based game distributor announced that WWE 2K17 Road To WrestleMania 33 kicking off from 19th December 2016 onwards. The initial qualifiers of WWE 2K17 Road To WrestleMania 33 will be held in Mumbai and Pune, later followed by multiple cities in India.

The National finals will be held in Mumbai in February 2017.

The final winner of the tournament will get a chance to fly to Orlando, Florida to watch WrestleMania 33 live plus a cash prize of 30,000. The cash prize for the second place is 20,000 whereas for the third place winner is 10,000. Gamers can register here to enter the tournament.



WrestleMania 33 is the thirty-third annual flagship wrestling event produced by WWE. WrestleMania 33 will take place on Sunday, April 2nd, 2017, at the Orlando Citrus Bowl and will be broadcast live around the world on WWE Network.

Qualifiers which are to be held in other cities will be announced soon. For more information kindly contact, mayuri@expressgames.in | allwy n@expressgames.in

