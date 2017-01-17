Four Weeks of ROH Taping Results (1/14/2017): Decade of Excellence finals, Title Matches and much more

Title matches, Decade of Excellence Finals, Cody returns, and lots of new developments take place on ROH.

The Young Bucks defend their Tag Team Titles against The Tempura Boyz



Episode #1

#1 Tempura Boyz vs. Coast 2 Coast vs. Cheeseburger & Will Ferrara (Triple Tag Team Match)

ROH World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks were present ringside during the match, scouting talent, and selected Tempura Boyz after their win over the other two teams. The Bucks awarded Tempura Boyz to a title match later in the night.

Winner: Tempura Boyz

#2 Marty Scurll (c) vs. Juice Robinson (Singles match for the ROH TV Championship)

Scurll defeated Robinson and then cut a promo saying that he was not getting any competition as a Champion. He goes on by saying that he's undefeated and undisputed, but gets interrupted by Chris Sabin, Lio Rush, Jay White, Alex Shelly, Donovan Dijak, and Johnathan Gresham.

The six guys take issue with Scurll's statements, and then Chris Sabin informs the other Superstars that they'll all face each other to determine the No.1 Contender for the ROH TV Championship.

Winner: Marty Scurll

#3 Jay Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal (Decade of Excellence Tournament Match)

After several back and forths, and a boatload of moves, Lethal proceeded to hit Briscoe with the Lethal Injection, but missed, allowing Briscoe to hit him with the Big Lariat and take the win.

After the match Briscoe had a stare-down with Adam Cole, thus ending the show.

Winner: Jay Briscoe

Episode #2

#1 War Machine vs. BJ Whitmer and Punishment Martinez (Tag Team Match)

The match ended in a double count-out after a brawl broke out between both the teams on the outside, and leading to the back.

Result: Double count out

#2 The Kingdom vs. The Bruiserweights and Joseph Agau (Six-Man Tag Team Match Participants)

The Kingdom defeated The Bruiserweights and Joseph Agau.

Winner: The Kingdom

#3 The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Tempura Boyz (Tag Team Match for the ROH Tag Team Championships)

The Young Bucks defeated the Tempura Boyz, and after the match, Bullet Club member, Hangman Page beat up the Tempura Boyz.

Winners: The Young Bucks

#4 Alex Shelly vs. Chris Sabin vs. Lio Rush vs. Jay White vs. Johnathan Gresham vs. Donovan Dijak (Six-Way Match for the No.1 Contender's position for the ROH TV Championship)

Donovan Dijak defeated the five other competitors making him the No.1 Contender for Marty Scurll's ROH TV Title. After the match Scurll came out to the ring and had a stare-down with Dijak, thus ending the episode.

Winner: Donovan Dijak