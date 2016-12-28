WWE News: John Cena teams up with Dean Ambrose after SmackDown Live goes off air

The final match of the night saw two champions battling the #1 contenders for their championships

by Anutosh Bajpai News 28 Dec 2016, 20:50 IST

The fans were in for a triple treat in Chicago

The fans at the attendance for SmackDown Live this week were in for a triple treat this week. First, they got to witness an action packed SmackDown featuring three championship matches, followed by another exciting episode of 205 Live.

But there was more after that, as well. As noted by WrestlingInc the live audience also got witness a dark main event featuring 4 of the biggest names in the SmackDown roster, including 2 current champions.

The dark main event after tonight's episode of SmackDown saw the returning John Cena team up with Dean Ambrose to take on the team of the Intercontinental Champion The Miz and the WWE Champion AJ Styles.

The match took place very late in the night as it came after the 205 episode but the arena was still noted to have a decent crowd during the clash.

At the end, the team of John Cena and Dean Ambrose picked up the victory over the team comprising the champions to send the crowd home happy. You can watch the complete highlights of this week’s SmackDown below:

It's worth noticing here that AJ Styles was also involved in a very physical Triple Threat match in the main event of SmackDown which saw him defeating both Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler to retain his WWE Championship.

On the other hand, the other three participants of the dark main event were part of the show, but did not get involved in any match during the episode.

John Cena opened the show with a promo announcing that he will be facing the WWE Champion at Royal Rumble. He also showed up at the end to congratulate Styles on his victory.