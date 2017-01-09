John Cena trolls Kenny Omega on Instagram

John Cena took to Instagram to troll fans over Kenny Omega once again. This time, he posted a photo of South Park character Kenny.

by Rob Wolkenbrod News 09 Jan 2017, 23:18 IST

The Fac That Runs The Place took a shot at the face that runs NJPW

What’s the story?

On Monday, John Cena took to his Instagram account to post a photo of South Park character Kenny. This comes one day after he uploaded a photo of New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kenny Omega. Cena left both pictures captionless, which is something he normally does when using Instagram.

A photo posted by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:29am PST

In case you didn’t know....

Shortly after Wrestle Kingdom 11, Omega posted on Twitter that he would be “stepping away” from Japan for an indefinite period of time. He noted that he would be considering other options, but did not say what those were. This led to fan speculation that the Bullet Club member would be joining WWE, which Cena followed up on by posting the Omega photo on his Instagram account.

The heart of the matter

Cena posted these photos relating to Omega to most likely stir up the wrestling fanbase. Given how some members of the WWE Universe likely want the former developmental talent with the company, Cena pandered to them to get a reaction, which likely worked.

One reason why fans may believe that Cena is speaking some truth here is that he did something similar with AJ Styles last year. This was by posting a photo of the current WWE Champion on Instagram, and later seeing him debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble match.

So, for fans holding out hope on Omega joining the Leader in Sports Entertainment, they are looking back on this from nearly one year ago.

What’s next?

Well, expect Cena continue trolling WWE fans to think that his photos of Kenny Omega on Instagram mean something. Until Omega (if he ever) appears on WWE programming, the Face That Runs the Place will likely be going back to this. If it draws a fan reaction, why wouldn’t he do it?

Sportskeeda’s take

Cena is winning the Instagram trolling battle by accomplishing what he’s intending on doing: getting a reaction. We can’t know for sure if Omega is going to join WWE, but after everything he has said about the company, what reason is there to believe that he is going to come state-side?

Sure, the money is probably there, but if Japan really is his focus, then we should expect him to stay there long term and thrive off his thrilling Wrestle Kingdom 11 match with Kazuchika Okada.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com