WWE/NJPW Rumors: Kenny Omega confirms that he's a free agent, considering signing with WWE

Kenny Omega confirmed that he’s a free agent

What’s the story?

Kenny Omega appeared on the Taz Show yesterday and revealed that he is now a free-agent. He said that his current contract runs out on 31st January and he was now evaluating his future. The former IWGP Intercontinental Champion revealed that although he wasn’t actively talking to promotions, he was accepting feelers from other companies before deciding on his next move. Omega added that it wasn’t necessarily the money that would sway his mind because what he really wanted to do is changed the business of wrestling in his own way.

According to Omega’s own words, it sounded like WWE have been amongst the promotions sending him feelers.

In case you didn’t know

Kenny Omega main-evented Wrestle Kingdom 11 against Kazuchika Okada in a match that was rated 6 stars out of 5 by Dave Meltzer. Omega sent out a cryptic Tweet a few days later, saying that he was leaving Japan and considering his future options, which sent WWE fans into a frenzy and immediately starting rumours of a Royal Rumble debut.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Kenny Omega said that he was now close to a complete career in Japan and it will be a big decision for him if he decides to leave the Far East now. He also added that WWE would be more accepting of a talent like himself and they would now use him to his full potential, while in the past this may not have been the case. Omega added that he doesn’t just want to sign with WWE for a payday. He said he wanted to do things that made wrestling fans happy and bring new fans into the world of pro wrestling. He finished off by saying that if WWE felt the same way about him and his vision, he would seriously consider an offer from WWE.

What’s next?

As of now, Omega’s future is unclear. However, there definitely looks like there’s a solid chance that Kenny Omega will end up in WWE sooner or later. As Kenny said, he’s considering his options now and only he knows what’s in store for him.

Sportskeeda’s take

There’s a good chance that Kenny Omega will decide to sign with WWE, even if he has to start off in NXT. He’s genuinely one of the best in the world right now and WWE would be crazy not to sign him when he’s a free agent.

