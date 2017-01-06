NJPW/WWE Rumors: Kenny Omega stepping away from New Japan; is he WWE bound?

Kenny Omega drops a bombshell on Twitter!

Kenny Omega won the 2016 G1 Climax Tournament

What’s the story?

After competing in the main event of the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11 – which was universally acclaimed as one of the greatest pro wrestling matches of all-time – Kenny Omega sent out this cryptic tweet earlier today which makes it sound like the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion and 2016 G1 Climax winner is stepping away from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

I will be stepping away from Japan to reassess my future. The path of my journey may change, but my goals will not. pic.twitter.com/E4vDiGgAwe — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2017

In case you didn’t know..

Omega has competed in Japan since 2008 when he signed with DDT Pro Wrestling before moving to New Japan Pro in 2010. Omega moved up from the Jr. Heavyweight Division to the Heavyweight Divison soon after Wrestle Kingdom 10 early in January 2016 when he took out AJ Styles to take over as the leader of the Bullet Club. Omega became the first ever North American to win the G1 Climax tournament in 2016 which earned him the right to headline the Wrestle Kingdom 11 against Kazuchika Okada.

Also Read: Kazuchika Okada retains the IWGP Heavyweight Championship after defeating Kenny Omega

The heart of the matter

After the Wrestle Kingdom, 10 last year, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows all left NJPW for the WWE. With Omega cryptic Tweet earlier today, it looks like Omega will be leaving after main-eventing Wrestle Kingdom 11 earlier this week. The match was widely acclaimed as one of the best of all time and Omega’s departure will come as a huge blow to New Japan Pro Wrestling, if it does end up happening. It could also explain why NJPW didn’t out the title on Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 11 when he had all the momentum behind him.

What’s next?

Omega has said that while nothing is for certain yet, he’s sitting down and weighing up his options. Omega is 33 now and in the prime of his career, making this the perfect time for him to move to WWE. A start with NXT seems the perfect option for Omega to integrate himself with WWE fans which would also allow guys like Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura to move up to the main roster.

Sportskeeda’s take

Omega’s cryptic Tweet definitely does make it seem like he’s leaving New japan. If he does indeed leave, a move to the WWE is the only one that makes sense.