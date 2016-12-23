Life after WWE: Catching up with 10 Superstars released in 2016

This former WWE Superstar is the newest addition to the Bullet Club.

Each year WWE goes through a purging or sorts. They typically start sometime around spring, at which time they will release a certain number of Superstars and sometimes wait a month or so and make a few more cuts. The initial phase of releases each year, has been commonly dubbed as WWE's Black Friday.

In most instances, the company gets it right, in regards to letting people go. While no one likes to see anyone lose a job, it is a necessary evil aspect of practically any business. Essentially, it's simply a cost-cutting measure. It's also a means used to trim the fat, so to speak.

It's a time WWE creative officials answer the difficult question of who's serving a purpose and who's not. Everyone, including fans, know it’s coming, yet it still seems to be a shocking event each year.

There are also those cuts made that shocks everyone and that no one really saw coming. Case in point- Damien Sandow. That brings us to the purpose of this particular article today. As fans, we often wonder what happens after WWE for some of those who were released. Where did they go? Are they still in the business?

These are common questions we have of many former WWE Superstars. Today we will focus on 10 of the former WWE Superstars that were released in 2016.

#10 Hornswoggle

Hornswoggle keeps himself busy as multiple promotions have called on his service.

Hornswoggle is someone who, for all intents and purposes, defied every single odd placed before him. Being a person of his size and stature; a career in professional wrestling with the top company in the industry is not something that is necessarily planned in his favour.

Hornswoggle found a purpose for someone with his abilities and he went with it, giving it 100% each and every night out knowing it could be his last. The WeeLC match was probably the most memorable moment in his career and quite frankly, one of the best matches of 2014.

Along with several others, Hornswoggle was released in May. However, once he was released, his services were in high demand and his schedule began to fill up rather quickly. The only difference you'll notice about him now is the name. As WWE own the rights to the name Hornswoggle, he decided to simply shorten his ring name to Swoggle.

He has been booked by numerous indie promotions, but most recently, Swoggle made an appearance on Impact Wrestling's Total Nonstop Deletion.