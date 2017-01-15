WWE live event results Wichita 1/14/17
WWE took over Wichita
The show in Wichita had low attendance but was said to be an overall enjoyable one. WWE were in Wichita, Kansas
#1 Cesaro & Sheamus(c) vs The New Day vs The Club – Triple Threat Match – RAW Tag Team Championship
More #WWEWichita candids have been added-https://t.co/WtARI5wY54 (Credit goes to Crystal Peck on Facebook) #CesaroSection pic.twitter.com/ghgUf9eNkz— Cesaro-Source. Com (@CesaroSource) January 15, 2017
Said to be a good back and forth bout, Cesaro & Sheamus retained after Sheamus gave a brogue kick to Karl Anderson
#2 Sami Zayn vs Braun Strowman
In what was said to be an excellent bout between the two, the former Strongman Braun Strowman defeated The Underdog From The Underground with a body slam.
#3 Darren Young, The Golden Truth, Sin Cara & Big Show vs Bo Dallas, Shining Stars, Titus O’ Neil & Jinder Mahal – Ten Man Tag Team Match
#SinCara #Goldust & #BigShow at #WWELIVE in #WWEWichita Kansas! @WWE @wwe_mex #LuchaLibre pic.twitter.com/JfWkvGSY0j— Saxon Long (@LongSaxon) January 15, 2017
The heels first came out. When Darren Young came out with Bob Backlund, they thought Backlund was going to wrestle. However, The Big Show then came out. The babyface team picked up the victory after Big Show chokeslammed The Shining Stars
#4 Rich Swann(c) vs The Brian Kendrick vs TJ Perkins – Triple Threat Match – Cruiserweight Championship
Rich Swann pinned Brian Kendrick to retain the Cruiserweight Championship.
