WWE live event results Wichita 1/14/17

WWE took over Wichita

by Rohit Nath News 15 Jan 2017, 22:45 IST

WWE took over Wichita

The show in Wichita had low attendance but was said to be an overall enjoyable one. WWE were in Wichita, Kansas

#1 Cesaro & Sheamus(c) vs The New Day vs The Club – Triple Threat Match – RAW Tag Team Championship

Said to be a good back and forth bout, Cesaro & Sheamus retained after Sheamus gave a brogue kick to Karl Anderson

The famous @WWECesaro swing @intrustbankarena #frontrow #wwewichita #Intrustbankarena #wwe A video posted by T95Rocks (@t95rocks) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

Sheamus & Cesaro defeated The New Day and The Club to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship

#2 Sami Zayn vs Braun Strowman

Destroying Sami! Wow! #wwewichita A photo posted by ZEE (@green_with_evil11) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:30am PST

In what was said to be an excellent bout between the two, the former Strongman Braun Strowman defeated The Underdog From The Underground with a body slam.

Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

#3 Darren Young, The Golden Truth, Sin Cara & Big Show vs Bo Dallas, Shining Stars, Titus O’ Neil & Jinder Mahal – Ten Man Tag Team Match

The heels first came out. When Darren Young came out with Bob Backlund, they thought Backlund was going to wrestle. However, The Big Show then came out. The babyface team picked up the victory after Big Show chokeslammed The Shining Stars

Darren Young, The Golden Truth, Sin Cara & Big Show defeated Bo Dallas, The Shining Stars, Titus O’ Neil & Jinder Mahal

#4 Rich Swann(c) vs The Brian Kendrick vs TJ Perkins – Triple Threat Match – Cruiserweight Championship

He is the man with the plan! #BrianKendrick #WWEWichita A photo posted by clarkamura (@clarkamura) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

Rich Swann pinned Brian Kendrick to retain the Cruiserweight Championship.

Rich Swann defeated The Brian Kendrick and TJ Perkins to retain the Cruiserweight Championship