WWE live event results Wichita 1/14/17

WWE took over Wichita

by Rohit Nath
News 15 Jan 2017, 22:45 IST
The show in Wichita had low attendance but was said to be an overall enjoyable one. WWE were in Wichita, Kansas

#1 Cesaro & Sheamus(c) vs The New Day vs The Club – Triple Threat Match – RAW Tag Team Championship



Said to be a good back and forth bout, Cesaro & Sheamus retained after Sheamus gave a brogue kick to Karl Anderson

The famous @WWECesaro swing @intrustbankarena #frontrow #wwewichita #Intrustbankarena #wwe

A video posted by T95Rocks (@t95rocks) on

Sheamus & Cesaro defeated The New Day and The Club to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship

#2  Sami Zayn vs Braun Strowman


 

Destroying Sami! Wow! #wwewichita

A photo posted by ZEE (@green_with_evil11) on


In what was said to be an excellent bout between the two, the former Strongman Braun Strowman defeated The Underdog From The Underground with a body slam.

Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn


#3 Darren Young, The Golden Truth, Sin Cara & Big Show vs Bo Dallas, Shining Stars, Titus O’ Neil & Jinder Mahal – Ten Man Tag Team Match



The heels first came out. When Darren Young came out with Bob Backlund, they thought Backlund was going to wrestle. However, The Big Show then came out. The babyface team picked up the victory after Big Show chokeslammed The Shining Stars




Darren Young, The Golden Truth, Sin Cara & Big Show defeated Bo Dallas, The Shining Stars, Titus O’ Neil & Jinder Mahal

#4  Rich Swann(c) vs The Brian Kendrick vs TJ Perkins – Triple Threat Match –  Cruiserweight Championship


He is the man with the plan! #BrianKendrick #WWEWichita

A photo posted by clarkamura (@clarkamura) on

Rich Swann pinned Brian Kendrick to retain the Cruiserweight Championship.

Rich Swann defeated The Brian Kendrick and TJ Perkins to retain the Cruiserweight Championship

