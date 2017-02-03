Lucha Underground Rumors: AAA owners attempting to block Pentagon Jr's new name after he quit the company

Mexican wrestling company attempting to block Pentagon Jr.'s new name after he suddenly quit the company in the first weeks of 2017.

by donaldguerrera News 03 Feb 2017, 19:30 IST

This isn’t the first time AAA has done this!

What’s the story?

According to Ryan Satin of prowrestlingsheet.com, Lucha Libre FMV may be attempting to block Pentagon Jr. from using his new name, “Pentagon OM” after he suddenly quit the Mexican AAA promotion in January.

In case you didn’t know...

Pentagon Jr. is also a featured star on the Lucha Underground series currently airing on the El Rey network. He is the current reigning Lucha Underground Champion, a title he won after defeating Prince Puma in a “Loser Must Retire” match, although the episode has yet to make air.

After leaving AAA on January 21st, he announced himself as a part of a brand new faction called La Rebelion alongside Daga, Garza, Jr, and his real-life brother Rey Fenix.

The heart of the matter

Lucha Libre FMV, which owns the AAA and Lucha Underground promotions, filed a trademark for the name “Pentagon OM” one week after the wrestler announced that he would be using it on the independent wrestling scene.

Back in January, the former Pentagon Jr. suddenly announced his departure from AAA at a pivotal time in the company’s annual lineup, following in the footsteps of his younger brother Rey Fenix and several others who have left the promotion. This is not the first time Lucha Libre FMV has pulled out a trademark to block a wrestler after they quit, as they did the same thing to Fenix in 2016.

What’s next?

Pentagon could fight the trademark, and given that he created the name after leaving AAA, it would be a relatively easy win for the Lucha star. The company has the money to fight a legal battle, the question is whether it’s worth it for Pentagon.

When Fenix left AAA last year, he started going by “Rey Fenix” and the name was almost immediately trademarked by their owners, and he has continued to use it in the United States anyway.

Sportskeeda’s take

AAA has easily the worst reputation as a company in professional wrestling today. There are numerous horror stories from former and current wrestlers who have worked there, and the leadership is a train wreck. Trademarking names they don’t have a right to, for stars that never wrestled using that name under their brand, is a move made out of pure spite.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com