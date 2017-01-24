Lucha Underground rumors: New season's tapings stalled due to backstage unrest

What’s story?

It seems all is not well in Lucha Underground. The latest rumour, courtesy of Cagesideseats, says that the situation in the promotion is quite 'rough' and that there are no plans regarding the tapings of a new season as of this writing.

In case you didn't know...

The third season of EL Rey Network’s flagship show was abruptly stopped after the 19th episode and this has left the talents in a lurch. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, El Rey Network called for the mid-season break amidst speculation of the talents being unhappy.

It was said that the season will resume in the summer and the tapings for the next season will begin in November. This leaves the contracted superstars in a precarious situation as they won’t receive any payments for the inactivity, barring the big names such as Rey Mysterio.

With WWE looking to continue their aggressive poaching strategies and TNA looking to start afresh with new talents under the new owners Anthem, it would be tough for Lucha Underground to hold on to their stars if the current situation isn’t sorted out in time.

The heart of the matter

The 19th episode of season 3 saw the Temple being shut down after the death match between Azteca Jr. and Matanza. The remaining episodes of the season are set to air this summer, with rumours of LU coming to Netflix also doing the rounds.

It’s astonishing that while there are plans of LU moving to Netflix, speculation of backstage unrest have also been doing the rounds. The stars are naturally unhappy at being sidelined at a time when they could be working full-time for any other big ticket promotion. Currently, there is no word on the status of season four and we can only hope everything is settled amicably.

What’s next?

LU is widely considered to be one of the best wrestling shows on TV due to it’s spot-heavy and drama-series styled presentation. El Rey still sees the show as it’s flagship product, thus making season 4 a sure shot possibility.

Things may be stormy right now, but it should die down in time for the tapings to get underway.

Sportskeeda's take

LU is certainly up there with the very best as it offers something refreshingly different from your average wrestling product. The presentation, the storylines, the usage of female talents and the breathtaking in-ring action makes it one of the best wrestling shows to currently watch.

It would be a damn shame for it to fold at a time when a deal with Netflix could just be around the corner. We can only hope El Rey Network, LU and the talents work something out for the much-needed survival of the revolutionary show.

