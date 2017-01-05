Lucha Underground Season 3 Episode 18 results (4/1): "Evil Rising"

Marty goes supercrazy, Mundo chooses the stipulation, Reptiles battle it out with Rabbits, the taming of Drago and much more...

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran Report 05 Jan 2017, 20:52 IST

We knew Marty was crazy, but we never knew he was crazy enough to chokeslam his sister

Yet another episode of Luch Underground is out and this week’s show was nothing but a masterpiece. From gripping storylines to extraordinary in-ring action, we witnessed nothing but a spectacle. Before we break the episode down to you, here is the recap from previous episodes.

The show starts off with a recap of previous episodes. The prelude looks back at The Mack winning The Battle of The Bulls tournament, which has earned him a title shot against Johnny Mundo for The Lucha Underground Championship. The video package also highlighted the rivalry between Sexy Star and Mariposa.

Paul London’s Rabbit Tribe was featured in the video highlighting their journey so far. The video package ended with Reptile Tribe’s Korba Moon trying to force a chained Drago to accept her as his Queen.

Catrina, Muertes and Crane Segment

The 18th episode opens with Mil Muertes and Catrina in a dark room. Muertes goes on to rant about Prince Puma’s return. He says he can’t believe that Puma is still alive after Grave Consequences. Catrina tells him that it is Vampiro’s fault. She tells Muertes that Vampiro is the one who deals with Black Magic and states that if he wants Puma, he must get through Vampiro first.

Later, Catrina is seen walking through the hallways of The Temple. Jeremiah Crane approaches her from behind and taunts his victory over her lover, Mil Muertes. Catrina replies that Mertes is not the man she loves and leaves a dumbstruck Crane in her wake. Crane stands speechless unsure of who Catrina is referring to.

The camera cuts to The Temple where Matt Striker and Vampiro hype tonight’s show. Melissa Santos is in the ring and she announces the first match of the night.

Sexy Star vs Mariposa

Sexy Star and Marriposa’s rivalry came to a head this episode

The rivalry between Sexy Star and Mariposa came to a head in this episode. For weeks, Sexy Star has been stalked by someone. Sexy Star has come to the conclusion that it is Mariposa. After a violent confrontation with Mariposa, Sexy Star requested the for a match with her and was granted.

Sexy Star pulls off the win with the same move that won her the #LuchaUnderground Championship pic.twitter.com/xNczOJ6uuH — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) January 5, 2017

Star jumps Mariposa to start things off. She uses ground and pound tactic to gain the early advantage on her. Star then throws her around the ring by her pigtails. Soon the brawl spills outside and the duo battle each other outside the ring.

Mariposa gains the advantage in the match when she grabs Sexy Star by the waist and starts slamming her into the broadcast table. The first holy chant of the night breaks out as Mariposa keeps slamming Star to the broadcast table relentlessly. She then drags a weakened Star to the ring and puts her in the Butterfly Effect to finish off the match.

Star escapes the hold and connects with a Big Boot to Mariposa’s face. Soon the match turns into a slugfest as both wrestlers try to gain an advantage over the other. Mariposa gets the advantage when she delivers a Samoan Drop, she quickly goes for the cover and gets only a two count. She then applies modified Indian Death Lock on Star.

Star drags herself to the rope to break the hold. Mariposa quickly goes to the top rope and tries to connect a Moonsault, but she misses. Sexy delivers a Basement Dropkick and both wrestlers soon find themselves in the top rope battling for the advantage. Sexy knocks Mariposa down and follows it with a Double Foot Stamp. She covers Mariposa and pins her for the victory

Result: Sexy Star defeats Mariposa via pinfall.

After the match, Mariposa’s brother Marty The Moth makes his way to the ringside to console her after her loss. But, suddenly Marty attacks Mariposa and chokeslams her for no apparent reason and we head into the first commercial break. Guess we have to wait till the next episode for the reason.