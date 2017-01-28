New Japan Pro Wrestling: Road To The New Beginning: Day 1 Results(27/01)

The Road to The New Beginning Kicked off in big fashion.

by Rohit Nath Report 28 Jan 2017, 20:50 IST

CHAOS had a new challenge in Suzuki-Gun

Suzuki-Gun made its impact in a big way in The Road To The New Beginning. There were 6 tag-team contests scheduled between feuding factions or superstars feuding against each other. Let’s take a look at the match card and who came out on top at the end of Day 1:

Oka Toshiyuka vs. Yuji Nagata

Yuji Nagata defeated Tomoyuji Oka by Submission with a crossface.

David Finlay, Henare and Hirai Kawato vs. Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV and Yoshitatsu

Tiger Mask 4, Yoshitatsu and Jushin Thunder Liger defeated David Finaly, Henare and Hirai Kawato after Yoshitatsu hit Henare with a pedigree.

Chaos (Gedo, Jado and YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Takashi Izuka and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Chaos defeated Suzuki-gun via DQ after a returning Iizuka attacked Yoshi-Hashi with a chair.

Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith, Jr. and Lance Archer) vs. Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima)

Killer Elite Squad won after a Killer bomb on Satoshi Kojima. Davey Boy Smith Jr assaulted a Young Lion post match.

Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano and Will Ospreay) vs Juice Robinson, Katsuyori Shibata, Makabe and Tomoaki Honma

The match ended after Tomoaki Honma pinned Toru Yano.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, KUSHIDA, Manabu Nakanishi, Michael Elgin and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito)

Taguchi cosplayed EVIL when entering. Los Ingobernables De Japon won the match.

Chaos (Beretta, Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero) vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and TAKA Michinoku)

Suzuki-gun won after Taichi hit the last ride on Romero.

After the match, Suzuki cut a promo telling Okada to keep the "precious belt" under lock and key. Suzuki said the belt belonged to him, and proclaimed himself to be the king of wrestling. He said that it doesn't matter how he gets it or what it takes, but he will take the belt.