WWE News: AJ Styles ranks his WWE debut at #1 among his all achievements

The phenomenal one talks about his favourite moment in WWE

by Anutosh Bajpai News 28 Jan 2017, 14:40 IST

The arena exploded when he came out of the curtain at Royal Rumble last year

What's the story?

AJ Styles presumably had the best debut year in WWE out of all of the stars who have made it to the company over the years. And it all started with a phenomenal debut at last year's Royal Rumble PPV.

During his latest interview with Yahoo Sports, the WWE Champion talked about his debut in the biggest wrestling company in the world and ranked it #1 among all his career achievements.

In case you didn't know...

After working in almost all major wrestling companies around the globe, AJ Styles finally made his WWE debut back in January last year during the Royal Rumble PPV.

His debut was met with an incredible fan reaction. Since then, he has climbed the ladder in WWE and has emerged as a main event star for SmackDown since the Brand Split. You can watch his WWE debut below:

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Styles was asked about his favourite moment in WWE and he revealed it to be his debut in the company last year. When asked about where he would rank his Royal Rumble debut among all his career achievements, the phenomenal one ranked it at No. 1:

"Dude, I got to say that’s No. 1. The reaction and surprise. That’s what it’s about. A lot of people think it’s about winning the championship, and that’s amazing. But the reason why that happens is because of the reactions and it’s all about entertaining the fans. Heck, having them go that crazy in Orlando for the Royal Rumble for one guy coming out, that’s exactly what you want."

What's next?

Last year, when Styles stepped on the stage, he was unknown to many casual WWE fans.

Given the fact that he has done many great things in WWE in 2016 and that he would be entering the arena as the WWE Champion this time, he is expected to receive an even greater fan reaction this time around.

Sportskeeda's take

AJ Styles undoubtedly deserves everything he is getting given his hard work in the independent circuit over the years. Fans are hoping that just like 2016, he will have another solid year in WWE in 2017 as well, cementing his position as one of the best wrestlers in the world.

