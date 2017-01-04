WWE News: Charges dropped from Alberto Del Rio nightclub fight arrest, Austrian police confirms

What’s the story?

This weekend, former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio and his brother El Hijo del Dos Caras left an independent show and went to a nightclub, where they were involved in a bar fight. The two were arrested, and sent to a police precinct in Leoben, Austria.

While at the precinct, the two brothers then began to fight each other, which left Caras in a bloody mess after refusing Del Rio’s attempt to calm him down after the fight. Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Austrian police have confirmed that charges against Del Rio have been dropped.

In case you didn’t know...

Del Rio was released from the precinct, as he was seen signing autographs with Paige before WWE Raw, as Paige was told to be in attendance before the event for an evaluation and some work for Total Divas. Prior to being released, Pro Wrestling Sheets reports that the fight in Austria was apparently over ethnicity. The 26-year-old Austrian man was beaten so badly that he was hospitalised with minor injuries.

The heart of the matter

This is not the first time that Del Rio has been involved in a physical altercation that required police involvement. In 2016, Del Rio was involved in a stabbing incident after supposedly defending his fiancee Paige from a drunk person who was making unwarranted advances to her.

Del Rio told TMZ, “It was an incident with a guy who disrespected my girl and I just got involved in a street fight. I got a little bit hurt, but thank God I’m fine right now.”

Sportskeeda’s Take

Del Rio looks to be in dire need of Dr Shelby’s anger management class. If there is any chance that he will return to the WWE, which does not seem to be anytime soon, there are some behavioural issues that need to be figured out very soon. If not, his temper will get him in much trouble, which could indeed lead to jail time.

While the charges have been dropped, this does not mean that there will not be any lawsuit from the Austrian man. More importantly, it would be unfortunate if Del Rio loses a relationship with his own brother based off of this incident.

Whatever the case may be, hopefully, this situation that led to his arrest, and eventual release, will cause Del Rio to have a better temperament, because neither incident reported was worth his professional wrestling career.