WWE News: Alexa Bliss opens up about her struggles with anorexia and more

What’s the story?

Alexa Bliss, who is currently the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, has been very open about her upbringing, most notably on Talking Smack.

She was recently interviewed by the Akron Beacon Journal where she opened up about her struggles with anorexia multiple times in her life, she was quoted as saying that she had dropped 40 pounds within a two-month span.

In case you didn’t know...

Alexis ‘Lexi’ Kaufman is an Ohio native and a former University of Akron cheerleader. She left the University of Akron and transferred herself into Columbus Community College to help herself during her recovery period.

As a child, Lexi excelled at gymnastics and track events. However, it was her cheerleading that put her on the map. She competed in the individual, duo, team stunt and tumble categories, which also landed her on the cover of the American Cheerleader magazine when she was just 17 years old.

Alexa Bliss is currently the WWE Women’s Champion on Smackdown Live

The heart of the matter:

Bliss revealed her struggles with anorexia and her history with the disease by stating the following:

“I had gone through it first in High School. Then when I joined college cheer, we had a very strict workout regimen that we had to follow. And I had just recovered from the first eating disorder. We had to sign in to do cardio, BOD PODs, which is a measure of muscle fat vs body fat, and the things athletes should do, but it also retriggered everything for me. I went from 120 lbs to 80 lbs in about six weeks. That was the main reason I left Akron. It was after a football game. I was still in my uniform. I told my coach that I needed to go home to get help. “

Alexa further detailed that she managed to get help for her condition by checking into the Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and stated that the doctors there helped her get through the tough situation.

Alexa went on to say that despite the experiences being traumatic, they helped shaped her into the person that she is today.

What’s next?

Alexa stated that anorexia wasn’t something that could be cured right away. She went on to talk about her continuous struggle with the disease and said that dealing with the disease was like a marathon, and not a sprint.

Bliss is currently scheduled to defend her title against Naomi on the kick-off show before Royal Rumble.

Sportskeeda’s take:

While one can certainly appreciate Alexa being open about her struggles with Anorexia, the issue at hand is that she is not supposed to be well-liked. Her character on television is a ‘heel’, someone you are not supposed to cheer.

After reading this article, you want to cheer for her, and that is not what the main goal of her on-screen persona is supposed to be.

Charlotte is also known to do these sorts of things on social media, where she is brutally hated, but off the camera, she is someone who supports the people she is supposed to actually be in feuds with.

The advent of Social media and increasing appearances outside the ring by WWE Superstars have aided in the demise of Kayfabe.

