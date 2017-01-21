WWE News: Becky Lynch gets involved in a twitter battle with Mickie James

Mickie James was revealed as La Luchadora this week on SmackDown

by Anutosh Bajpai News 21 Jan 2017, 13:30 IST

This was the scene when cameras stopped rolling on SmackDown

What's the story?

Mickie James surprised the WWE Universe when she was revealed to be the La Luchadora in a post-match conflict with Becky Lynch during the latest episode of SmackDown Live.

Although the fight between the WWE veteran and the former NXT star didn't end just there as both the stars continued to take shots at each other on twitter after the SmackDown episode went off-air.

In case you didn't know

Becky Lynch faced the SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for her championship in a steel cage match at the main event of this week's episode of SmackDown Live.

However, the former NXT Star failed to win the match. Alexa retained her title thanks to the interference from a masked superstar who had previously been seen helping Bliss a number of times and was known as La Luchadora.

After the match, Alexa, along with La Luchadora started a post-match assault on Lynch and she tried to fight back. In the conflict, Becky managed to pull the mask off the fface of La Luchadora and she was revealed to be none other than the former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James.

The heart of the matter

After the SmackDown episode got over, Mickie James made a tweet claiming to be the greatest of all time. Replying to it, Becky Lynch fired back at the former Women's Champion with a tweet of her own:

Your spandex wasn't reflective enough for me to be looking at that. https://t.co/pfnB6VXE0O — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 18, 2017

However, the fight between the two stars didn't end just there as Mickie took notice of Lynch's tweet and responded in a sarcastic manner, after which the former SmackDown Women's Champion vowed to break her arm:

More roots than a forest, but that won't stop me from leave-ing you with a broken arm. @MickieJames @WWE @JCLayfield — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 18, 2017

What's next?

WWE.com ran a story about this twitter war which proves that this rivalry is far from being over and we can expect to see these two female stars facing each other very soon.

Also read: WWE Rumors: Nikki Bella to feud for SmackDown Women's Championship

SportsKeeda's take

Fans were left disappointed when it was revealed that Mickie James' appearance at NXT Takeover: Toronto was a one off deal.

With her latest appearance on SmackDown, they are hoping that she will stay around longer this time. You can watch the match between Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch below:

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com