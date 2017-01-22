WWE News: Bray Wyatt talks about possibly main-eventing Wrestlemania

Bray Wyatt talks about wanting to headline WrestleMania.

Bray says that he deserves to headline WrestleMania

What’s the Story:

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, WWE superstar Bray Wyatt talked about the possibility of headlining WrestleMania.

Bray noted why he deserves to headline the show and laid out some credible reasons as well. The Eater of the Worlds also said that he had not changed much and that he still has the fire and rage inside him.

In case you did not know:

Bray Wyatt is yet to win a match at WrestleMania. He first faced off against John Cena in a losing effort back in WrestleMania 30 and a year later, he would go on to face the Undertaker.

Bray lost to the Phenom as well, this was Taker’s first WrestleMania match after his streak was broken by Brock Lesnar. Bray did not get a match at WrestleMania 32 but he was present at the show.

The Heart of the matter:

Bray said that no one else deserved to headline WrestleMania more than him.

He pointed toward the good run that he is having now and said that everything was coming to fruition for him as the “reset button” had been hit. Bray went on to list his accomplishments, including the win at Survivor Series for Team Smackdown as well as the tag team titles.

He then said that Royal Rumble would be the “final piece” for him now that he was in his prime.

What’s next?

Bray heads into Royal Rumble with a lot of hype behind him. The relationship that he has with Randy Orton would be a big subplot for the entire match.

Bray might not be able to win the Rumble and go on to headline WrestleMania just yet, but in a star-filled field, he will be able to make his mark and make headlines thanks to his association with Orton.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

As mentioned earlier, Bray headlining WrestleMania or winning the Royal Rumble would be a very long shot this year.

He is likely to be confined to a match with Randy Orton somewhere on the WrestleMania card as WWE have already packed it in with some huge star names. Bray might make it to the top of WrestleMania in the future, but for now, he will have to wait.

