WWE News: Brock Lesnar fulfils a child's wish as part of the Make-A-Wish foundation

The Beast Incarnate grants a wish for an 11-year-old fan.

by Prityush Haldar News 14 Jan 2017, 19:10 IST

Charlie meets his favourite WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

What’s the story?

Brock Lesnar was in an unfamiliar setting when he met 11-year-old Charlie while granting a wish for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Charlie is a big time WWE fan and has been diagnosed with a blood disorder.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE and Make-A-Wish Foundation have been working together for years now to empower children facing life-threatening medical conditions and encourage them to keep fighting. Many WWE superstars have granted wishes in the past to meet some of the most ardent fans.

John Cena, in fact, holds the record for the most number of wishes granted, with over 500 wishes.

The heart of the matter

Charlie is an 11-year-old boy who eats and breathes wrestling. Otherwise full of life and a social delight, Charlie has been bogged down by a blood disorder. Charlie’s mother Kelly reported that she had never seen Charlie so sad.

Charlie spoke to Make-A-Wish volunteers one day and asked to meet his favourite WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar. Charlie was in awe when the meeting was arranged, and The Beast Incarnate stood before him.

Also read: Sheamus fulfils a child's wish

The pair discussed wrestling and Lesnar even allowed Charlie even put some of his favourite moves on the Beast.

Lesnar shared some light moments with Charlie and even posed for a photograph with his family. Kelly thanked WWE and Brock Lesnar for making it the best day of Charlie’s life.

What’s next?

Lesnar will, of course, shed this warm and caring persona and go to the Royal Rumble in hopes of winning the match to seek retribution from Goldberg. Lesnar has also been advertised for this week’s Monday Night RAW which will be his first appearance since his humiliating loss at Survivor Series.

Sportskeeda's Take

It is an excellent initiative by WWE and Make-A-Wish Foundation to grant children an opportunity to meet some of their favourite superstars. The fact that Lesnar is also involved in this venture shows how seriously WWE takes the issue of social responsibility.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com