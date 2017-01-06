WWE News: Brock Lesnar to appear at Smackdown Live Event in March

Does this Smackdown appearance have any hidden implications for the Raw star?

by Anutosh Bajpai News 06 Jan 2017, 12:15 IST

Lesnar defeated Rusev during his Live Event appearance in December

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE TV ever since he suffered a devasting loss at the hands of Goldberg on the Survivor Series PPV.

He did, however, appear at a WWE Live Event back in December, and as we have noted before, the company has also since announced the Beast's appearances for a couple of Live Events in February and March.

Now, Ewrestlingnews has revealed that the Conqueror will also be appearing at the WWE live Event in Madison Square Garden, New York on March 12th 2017.

What's interesting to note here is that the Live Event from MSG is an event of SmackDown Live, unlike his other scheduled house show appearances which are of the Raw Brand where he originally belongs.

In case you didn't know

WWE reintroduced the Brand Extension on its programming back in July last year, separating the Raw and Smackdown rosters once again. A special Draft episode of SmackDown was held by the company where the commissioners of both brands chose the stars that they wanted on their rosters.

During the draft, Brock Lesnar was chosen by Raw's commissioner Stephanie McMahon, making him a star exclusive to the Red Branded show. Lesnar faced a returning Goldberg at the Survivor Series and to the shock of many, lost his match in just one minute and twenty-six seconds.

The heart of the matter

While it's not known whether or not he would be getting physical during his presence at the upcoming Live Event, a Brock Lesnar appearance is still worthy of attention.

Given that it will be for SmackDown Live when he is a part of the Raw roster, this news would certainly raise some eyebrows despite it not being a televised event.

What's next?

It's hard to say if the participation of the Beast in the upcoming Smackdown event will have any long term implications behind it since it's not a televised show.

Regarding his possible opponent, the SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon still has unfinished business with the former Champion. Brock had F5-ed Shane during the closing moments of SummerSlam 2016 and so the SmackDown official could take on the Raw star if he has to wrestle at the show.

SportsKeeda's take

Since Raw is still considered the A-show by the higher ups of WWE, and Brock looks all set to face the WCW Veteran Goldberg at Wrestlemania 33, it's widely believed that the MSG Live Event will be a one-off Smackdown appearance for the Beast without any long term implications behind it.

