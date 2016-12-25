WWE/ROH News: Cody Rhodes' next opponent revealed

Cody Rhodes has been on fire ever since he left WWE

On February 3rd, Ring of Honor will hold an event at the Austin Highway Event Center in San Antonio. Former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is advertised to appear at the event. ROH has also revealed that Cody will be facing Donovan Dijak at the event.

Cody Rhodes has been on a roll ever since he left the WWE. He has been a consistent name in many of the independent wrestling promotions’ events. He also became a member of the esteemed Bullet Club in NJPW and is becoming one of the top draws for independent wrestling promotions.

Cody Rhodes requested his release from the WWE in May this year and was subsequently released from his contract. Cody cited that he was frustrated with his place on the card and with how WWE Creative were using him as the reasons for him requesting his release.

Soon after Cody’s departure, his wife was also released from the WWE.

Cody then started to work for several independent wrestling promotions such as Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, among others. Cody was also inducted into the world-famous Bullet Club as a new member joining the elite list of Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks.

Ring of Honor recently announced an event for February 3rd and Cody has been advertised to wrestle in the show against none other than Donovan Dijak. Donovan Dijak debuted in ROH on July 27, 2014.

Dijak soon became a prominent member of the promotion when he won the 2015 Top Prospect Tournament and joined Truth Martini's House of Truth stable.

Donovan recently turned heel when he attacked Truth Martini after Martini ejected him from the stable. He is currently managed by Prince Nana. Dijak also is a former CW Heavyweight Champion. His reign lasted for 148 days in the Chaotic Wrestling promotion.

