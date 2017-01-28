WWE News: Corey Graves talks about Triple H's comments about being unhappy with NXT

Corey Graves was interviewed on Triple H's comments about NXT and the Royal Rumble.

What’s the story?

Alfred Konuwa of Forbes.com recently conducted an interview with Corey Graves in which they discussed Triple H’s recent comments about not being happy with where NXT is as a brand, possibly competing in the Royal Rumble match, and who will win the Royal Rumble.

In case you didn’t know...

During Triple H’s pre-Takeover conference call this week, he stated that he was not happy with where NXT was as a brand due to call-ups and the brand now being in a rebuilding process.

Corey Graves signed with WWE in August of 2011, and worked in the then-developmental territory, FCW. Graves stayed in the developmental system as an in-ring performer, until multiple concussions forced his retirement from in-ring competition.

Upon announcing his in-ring retirement, he would go on to state that he was staying with NXT in a commentary role. As part of the 2016 WWE Draft, Graves became a color commentator on Monday Night Raw, and also continued his duties as a commentator for NXT.

The heart of the matter

During Triple H’s conference call this week, the Cerebral Assassin stated that he wasn’t happy with where NXT was right now as a brand. Here’s what Corey Graves had to say about it:

"I think maybe it was probably just a poor choice of words. I don't think he's disappointed in anything, we sold out the Freeman Coliseum [in San Antonio for Takeover], so as long as tickets are being sold and people are watching the shows there's nothing to be too bummed out about. But, to his point, it's tough because ultimately while we are still NXT and we are our own brand, it was all based on what used to be developmental. Everything on NXT is created to feed Raw and SmackDown."

Corey further accentuated his point about the call-ups by stating:

"I think maybe where his disappointment came in is, 'man I wish I still had this name around.'"

Even though concussions brought a premature end to the Savior of Misbehavior’s in-ring career, the passion for wrestling still burns brightly in him. When asked whether he would lace up his boots to make a cameo appearance in the 2017 Royal Rumble match, he responded by saying:

"1,000 percent. I wouldn't even think twice about it."

Finally, he was asked who he thought would win the Royal Rumble match this year. To which he responded by saying:

"You can't bet against Brock Lesnar, and I'm not going to make it a habit. I was as shocked as anybody at Survivor Series, what Goldberg did, but Lesnar to me? He's money, man. I love everything about him."

Graves also discussed whether it was difficult to announce wrestling matches knowing he can't compete, why the NXT model has been so successful and more.

What’s next?

Corey Graves will be a part of the announce team for the 2017 Royal Rumble match, joining Michael Cole and Jerry Lawler.

Sportskeeda’s take

Corey’s comments on Triple H’s displeasure with the NXT brand are nothing more than a good soldier doing his job.

Corey Graves’ commentary has been one of the better parts of WWE television since he started doing so in 2014, and we hope that that doesn’t change anytime soon.

