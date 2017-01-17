WWE News: Darren Young suffers injury on RAW dark match

Bad news for WWE.

Young apparently suffered an injury

What’s the story?

As reported by our correspondent Jonathan Carpenter who was in attendance at Raw live at Little Rock, Arkansas, Darren Young has suffered an injury during the Main event tapings.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling News Observer Newsletter has also confirmed that Young injured either his elbow or shoulder during the tapings.

Darren Young was injured during the Main Event tapings. Looked like elbow or shoulder. Had to stop the match 2:00 in so I'm told. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 17, 2017

The severity of the injury is yet to be known and it’s not clear how long Young would be out for.

In case you did not know

Darren Young’s current spell and gimmick might be a forgettable one, but he has earned some noteworthy achievements throughout his career.

PWI had named him the most inspirational wrestler back in 2013 and the same year, he was also ranked 89th in the top 500 singles wrestlers. Having such things on his resume shows that Young is mismanaged and improperly booked these days despite having the potential.

The heart of the matter

Young was having a match with Epico during the Main Event tapings and took a nasty bump onto the apron. The match was then called off and a fan posted the following photo of Young leaving the ring with Bob Backlund.

Looks like Darren Young injured his arm. Match called off after nasty bump on the apron #RawLittleRock #RAW @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/zERM5FXS3u — Allen Balint (@AllenBalint) January 17, 2017

What’s next?

Darren Young had been struggling with his gimmick for some time and getting injured ahead of Royal Rumble would be a big blow for him.

He probably had a sure shot spot in the Rumble match but if the injury is as serious as the fans say, he could be out for months and might even end up missing WrestleMania, to make things worse.

Sportskeeda’s take

While the injury could take Darren Young out from the Road to WrestleMania or beyond that, it provides WWE time to work on his gimmick. Despite having huge potential, The Backlund – Young pairing is yet to deliver and a break could do wonders.

Similarly, WWE could even repackage Young when he returns from injury if it looks like he will be on the sidelines for a long time.

