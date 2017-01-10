WWE News: Dave Meltzer says Kenny Omega is a million times better than Roman Reigns

The number one pro wrestling journalist says that "The Cleaner" is a million times better than "The Big Dog"

by Rohit Nath News 10 Jan 2017, 08:52 IST

Dave Meltzer has been highly praising Kenny Omega for his overall abilities

What’s the story?

On the January 5th edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:

“Kenny Omega is a million times better in every way than Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns is not succeeding”

Meltzer went on to say that Omega had it all; the looks and the ability. He stated that WWE is very concerned with the “look” of the superstar. That is why they would go to Seth Rollins at maximum to be “the guy”. AJ Styles is “too short” to fit the mould, according to Meltzer.

In case you didn’t know...

Kenny Omega has been the most talked about wrestler since January 4th when he was in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 11, New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest show of the year. Omega challenged Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

The match was considered to be one of the greatest matches in the history of professional wrestling. Meltzer even rated the match a whopping 6 stars out of 5. Despite not coming out on top, Kenny Omega was heavily praised for his performance and has become an instant fan favourite to many pro wrestling fans.

Kenny Omega was the first foreigner to win the G1 Climax tournament, which guaranteed a spot in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 11. He also became the first foreigner to ever main event Wrestle Kingdom.

Kenny Omega does not join WWE because he wants to make a name for himself in Japan. He has openly stated that he wants to be one of the wrestlers who never goes to WWE. He has also been critical of WWE for monopolising pro wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Kenny Omega is undoubtedly one of the top performers in the world today in professional wrestling. He does possess all it requires to be a top WWE superstar and would be well received by the WWE Universe, whether he is a face or heel.

Meltzer stating Reigns’ failure is the truth, solely due to the fan rejection that he has been facing for the last two years.

What’s next?

Meltzer’s ratings and opinions are highly valued, but nothing will come of this. Kenny Omega will continue in Japan while Reigns will continue to be the miscast babyface.

Sportskeeda’s take

Kenny Omega, without a doubt, is superior to Reigns in every aspect as a performer. It is not a fault of Reigns. Despite the immense criticism he gets, Reigns is a stellar performer in the ring with an impeccable sense of timing, not to mention that he has a great look.

However, Omega is a world-travelled wrestler with far more years of experience, which naturally gives him a far bigger edge than Reigns as a performer.

