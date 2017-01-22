WWE News: Dolph Ziggler attends anti-Trump Women's March on Washington D.C.

Ziggler took the streets to show his support in the US capital yesterday.

by Harald Math News 22 Jan 2017, 14:50 IST

Ziggler was one of the millions marching yesterday

What’s the story?

He may have recently turned heel on SmackDown Live, but it would seem that former World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler has stayed a face in the real world.

Ziggler posted a video to his Facebook page yesterday of himself attending the Women’s March on Washington D.C, a worldwide protest against the forthcoming presidency of Donald J. Trump in the United States of America.

As protesters streamed past Ziggler, the current SmackDown Live superstar stated that it was a ’great time for everyone to be speaking their mind’, and that it was ’very cool to witness this in person, in D.C.’.

In case you didn’t know

Ziggler has touched briefly in the past on his democratic political leanings, but in the run-up to the 2016 US Presidential Election, The Showoff was one of the few WWE stars to question both candidates, questioning the experience, qualifications and legitimacy of both.

Immediately following the election, Ziggler attempted to chair a serious political discussion, but the whole thing quickly fell apart when his followers resorted to judgmental comments and name-calling.

The 2017 Women’s March was a major international protest ostensibly to promote women’s rights, immigration reform, LGBTQ rights and more, a protest that was centred on the US capital and held Donald Trump as its target, the man whom many believe is a serious threat to worldwide progress on the above subjects.

The heart of the matter

Despite the aim of the protest, the media has shaped the rallies as mostly an anti-Trump thing, and as such Dolph Ziggler may be taking something of a risk by speaking out about his appearance at the protest.

Even so, it is vital that influential personalities from all walks of life speak out for the rights of others, something that certainly won’t be lacking under the Trump presidency, considering how many celebrities spoke out against him in the build-up to the election.

What’s next?

Ziggler’s main problem could be employment related. The McMahon family have long been supporters of Donald Trump, with Linda McMahon set to become the administrator for the Small Business Administration this coming week, and some individuals in the WWE have already suffered for speaking out against Trump.

It is unlikely that such a fate will befall Ziggler, but that doesn’t make it impossible.

Sportskeeda’s take

We support Dolph and the millions who marched worldwide in support of rights that quite simply shouldn’t be questioned in the modern age.

