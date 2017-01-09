WWE News: Enzo Amore dealing with a knee injury

The 'Certified G' is nursing a knee injury and has been confined to a wheelchair for the past couple of weeks.

by Prityush Haldar News 09 Jan 2017, 13:22 IST

Enzo Amore and Big Cass are one of the most over tag teams in the WWE

What’s the story?

Enzo Amore has been confined to a wheelchair for most of the new year after a segment on RAW where he was decimated by Rusev and Jinder Mahal. In a recent report by the Wrestling Observer, Enzo is dealing with a knee injury and is hence using the wheelchair.

In case you didn’t know...

Enzo and Cass have been the most over tag team in the WWE since their debut on the main roster the night after WrestleMania 32.

Enzo recently got into troubled waters after he appeared buck naked in a segment with Lana. Rusev did not take too well to this, and this sowed the seeds of a rivalry between the two.

The heart of the matter

Lana invited Enzo to her hotel room where she asked Enzo to strip down to this shorts. It was all, in fact, a ruse for Rusev to barge in and obliterate Enzo.

Enzo has been on the receiving end of a number of beatdowns at the hands of Rusev, the most recent one coming after Enzo’s sensitivity training.

Also read: WWE News: Enzo Amore on challenges he faced during the Lana segment on Raw and more

Enzo had insulted Jinder Mahal during the training, which caused Jinder and Rusev to team up and beat Enzo to a pulp after the training was over.

What’s next?

It looks like ‘Smacktalker Skywalker’ will be in the wheelchair for another week. Enzo seemed to have suffered the injury on December 30th in Los Angeles. He is scheduled for a check-up in two weeks.

Sportskeeda's Take

Enzo’s injury could not have come at a worse time with the Royal Rumble being just a few weeks away. Moreover, as we head into the Road To WrestleMania, the roster will intensify and the team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass might have a shot at the tag team titles.

He has been competing at some house shows and is expected to back in full health soon. Here’s to wishing the ‘Certified G’ a speedy recovery.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com