WWE News: Eric Bischoff explains why Goldberg's streak came to an end

Eric Bischoff explains the reason behind Goldberg's streak coming to an end and why Kevin Nash was picked to do it.

Bill Goldberg had one of the most memorable runs in WCW history

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff was on his wrestling podcast to discuss why he decided to put an end to the streak of Bill Goldberg. Below are a few of the excerpts:

“We had been talking about it, from what I can recall, for a couple of months. As I have touched on in previous shows... we were just running out of guys for Goldberg to go through. Once we got to the point of whatever it was, 173-0 or whatever, it was that point where we had to start telling stories. We had to expand the storytelling process with Bill. We knew it had to be done.”

He was later asked whether or not Kevin Nash was always the guy chosen to defeat Bill Goldberg:

“No. We were exploring a lot of different opportunities. Because of what was going on and the sheer size of Kevin Nash, he was the most believable and credible to tell that story.”

Bill Goldberg had an undefeated streak of 173-0 in WCW. He was finally defeated by Kevin Nash, thanks to an interference by Scott Hall, who used a taser gun to pull off the victory.

It was then that the streak was considered officially over, and it also hampered the mystique of Goldberg for the rest of his career, including his WWE run.

The options were limited after Goldberg had defeated all 173 opponents, according to Eric Bischoff. Bischoff claims that the idea wasn’t always to insert Kevin Nash into that role, with the final decision coming within a couple of months before the Starrcade pay per view.

Bill Goldberg has since returned to WWE by defeating Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in 2016 within 90 seconds. As of now, he is scheduled to be in the Royal Rumble and is also scheduled to appear at Fast Lane as well as Wrestlemania 33.

Bill Goldberg’s streak should have come to an end, but Kevin Nash was not the right choice to do so.

You were limited to who you can face at the time, however, the right idea would have been to have a newcomer take the title away from Goldberg so that a new star could have been formed in the process. Kevin Nash was already an established talent at the time, so was he the right choice?

In fairness to Eric Bischoff, Starrcade was WCW’s equivalent of Wrestlemania and it needed to sell out, so Nash may not have been the worst choice after all, just not a very good one.

