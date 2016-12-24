WWE News: Fans vote for AJ Styles as the Breakout star of the year

The vicious beatdown Styles delivered to John Cena trended across the whole world

In a recent poll conducted by WWE, the WWE Universe has voted for AJ Styles as the breakout star of the year for 2016. According to reports, Styles won by a phenomenal difference between him and the other stars in the poll.

As with every year, WWE recently ran a poll to identify the breakout star of the year 2016. The phenomenal one won by a whopping difference between him and the others. As of the time of writing, AJ Styles leads the polls with 64% of the votes.

James Ellsworth and Charlotte Flair take the joint second position with 9% of votes each. The mammoth difference between the first and the second position alone is enough to indicate Styles’ achievement.

Also read: WWE News: WWE Championship belt removed from the latest photo of AJ Styles on WWE.com

AJ Styles debuted in WWE during the Royal Rumble. Ever since then, he has been on a roll with spectacular matches and impactful performances.

His rivalry with John Cena, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns have been critically acclaimed. The high point of his career came when he viciously attacked John Cena to turn heel. He is also the current WWE Champion and professes himself as the “Face that runs the place.”

It is no wonder that the fans voted for Styles as the breakout star of the year. From his impactful debut to his shocking heel turn, AJ has made the WWE Universe turn and take notice at each and every turn of his WWE career so far.

It will be interesting to see who he will be facing at Royal Rumble as he defends his WWE Championship, which will ironically be his first year anniversary as a WWE Superstar.

Also, Shinsuke Nakamura’s “The Rising Sun” won the Best WWE Song of the Year poll with 38% of votes. Bobby Roode’s “Glorious Domination” came second with 25% of the votes.

The New Day won the best tag team of the year poll with 39% of votes, with Sheamus & Cesaro coming second with 16% of the votes.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com