WWE News: Finn Balor taking help from experts outside WWE for his shoulder injury

Balor relinquished his Universal title on the Raw after SummerSlam

It has been about four months since Finn Balor sustained a shoulder injury. Since then, the Demon King has been focusing on his rehabilitation, trying to get back into action as soon as possible. And for that, he is taking all the help possible from the experts, even those outside WWE.

In his recent interview with the UK Sun, Balor revealed that he had been taking help from experts outside of WWE regarding the rehabilitation of his shoulder injury. This appears to be slightly unusual since WWE is known for taking care of all the medical concerns of its stars in-house.

Finn Balor suffered a shoulder injury during his match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016, which has kept the former champion out of action ever since. Talking about his injury, Balor claimed that this was the first time in many years when he had taken such a long hiatus from wrestling. He said:

“This is the first bit of time off I have had in about 10 years so to have this unfortunate break – which I wish didn’t happen – you have to make a positive out of a negative and I have learnt a lot of the last couple of months."

Continuing on the topic, Balor revealed that he had been taking the help of some specialists outside of WWE for the rehabilitation of his shoulder injury:

"I took myself out of the WWE performance center and took myself down to Birmingham, Alabama where they are one of the leading specialists in shoulder rehabilitation and [are] working seven hours a day down there to try to [help me] make it back for WrestleMania."

While it's unclear whether taking help from the outside experts was the approach of WWE or Finn himself, it's hard to believe that he would have taken this step without the permission of WWE officials.

Also read: WWE News: Finn Bálor discusses possible reunion with The Club

According to the recent reports, Balor's rehab is going very well. He even made a surprise appearance recently, during an independent wrestling event in Dublin, Ireland where he did not get physically involved but was seen without his sling. You can watch the clip of the appearance below:

Although the removal of his sling is a good sign regarding the former WWE Universal Champion's rehab, he is not expected to return to in-ring action anytime soon. In a recent interview, he clarified that his goal was to return around the time of WrestleMania 33.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com