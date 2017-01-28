WWE News: Goldberg opens up about Roman Reigns, his relationship with Vince McMahon and more

Goldberg talks about what he doesn't like about Roman Reigns.

Goldberg teasing a match with The Undertaker?

What’s the story?

Goldberg has had one of the most phenomenal returns in WWE history. In his return match, he slew the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar, and ever since then, he has been on a roll. With Royal Rumble looming ahead, Goldberg opened up about a variety of topics in the world of professional wrestling.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg talked about fans booing Roman and what he didn’t like about him. He also spoke candidly about his relationship with Vince McMahon and expressed his desire to wrestle The Undertaker.

In case you didn’t know...

This year’s Royal Rumble is all set to blow the fans’ minds. The thirty-man annual extravaganza is being led by three of the most iconic performers in the history of pro-wrestling, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Goldberg.

With such a stacked card in place, WWE is sure to send the fans home with some amazing moments.

Goldberg’s return to WWE has reinvigorated the casual fans of the product and rekindled the excitement surrounding the programming. Goldberg’s route to one last title run starts at the Royal Rumble and Goldberg has made it very clear that no one is going to stop him getting the gold.

The heart of the matter

Speaking with Sports Illustrated in order to promote the Royal Rumble PPV, Goldberg candidly answered several questions posed to him.

When asked who he considers as an ideal opponent for him, Goldberg stated that he has never been in the ring with The Undertaker and would like to do a program with him. He also stated that he would love to tangle with Roman Reigns.

Speaking of Roman Reigns, Goldberg stated that Roman is a great kid. He expressed his disappointment regarding people booing Roman based on the situation alone. He also stated that Roman is great professional and the only thing he didn’t like about Roman is that he went to Georgia Tech.

However, Goldberg noted that if the company pushes someone down people’s throats, then they would definitely resent it.

Goldberg also commented on his relationship with Vince McMahon.

He stated that sometimes ego gets in the way of business sense and took full credit for being a jerk during 2003-2004. He reaffirmed that their issues have been mended and both him and Vince have since moved on.

Goldberg also discussed future stars of WWE wanting to win Rumble, things being different than the last time he was in the Rumble and more. You can check out the full interview here.

What’s next?

Fans will be salivating to see the epic clash between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar once more this Sunday.

WWE teased a potential clash between Taker, Lesnar and Goldberg last week on Raw and it might just become a possibility in the Rumble as well. This year’s Rumble is becoming one of the most exciting Rumbles of all time and this Sunday all hell is going to break loose for sure.

Sportskeeda’s take

A potential match between Goldberg and The Undertaker is something that could only occur at the grandest stage of them all.

If WWE is of that mind, we can expect them to sow seeds for it in the Royal Rumble match itself. As far as the clash between Roman and Goldberg is concerned, we have already seen how momentous their clash would be during the brief tease on Raw.

Regardless of the opponent, it is very clear that Goldberg is only eyeing the big money matches in the future.

