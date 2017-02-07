WWE News: Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar official for WrestleMania 33

Goldberg will face Lesnar one more time at Wrestlemania 33.

It’s now official

What’s the news?

According to a report from foxsports.com, Bill Goldberg will face Brock Lesnar once again at WrestleMania 33. The match was also confirmed tonight on Monday Night Raw when Goldberg accepted Brock Lesnar’s challenge.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg and Lesnar have faced off at WrestleMania once before as they collided in a match at WrestleMania 20 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Stone Cold Steve Austin was the special guest referee.

It has been rumoured for a while now that Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg will be the main event of WrestleMania 33.

The heart of the matter

The lineup for the 33rd annual WrestleMania has officially started to take shape. “The Showcase of the Immortals” will feature a rematch between Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. The showdown between the two behemoths of the squared circle is the first match officially announced for the big event on April 2nd in Orlando, Florida.

Randy Orton will wrestle the WWE Champion at the event, but his opponent is yet to be determined.

“The Beast Incarnate,” laid out the challenge last Monday Night on Raw after he was embarrassed and eliminated by the 50-year-old Goldberg during the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

Factor that in on top of the fact that Goldberg made short work of Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes at Survivor Series 2016, and the challenge for the final match was inevitable.

Lesnar was speared almost as soon as Goldberg entered the thirty man Royal Rumble and got eliminated seconds later.

Goldberg appeared on Raw tonight and interrupted Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens to let the world know that he doesn’t say no to a fight before officially accepting Brock Lesnar’s challenge.

What’s next?

Before his clash with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, Goldberg will challenge Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane on March 5th.

Sportskeeda’s take

The worst kept secret in wrestling is now officially out of the bag. It was always a foregone conclusion that Lesnar and Goldberg would have another singles match at WrestleMania 33 after the way Goldberg dispatched of Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016, but now it’s official.

The clash could potentially feature the WWE Universal Championship, as Goldberg is the next challenger for Kevin Owens’ title at WWE Fastlane. Rumours have run rampant that Vince McMahon wants this match to have the Universal Championship in the balance, and all signs point to that being the case.

However, this match doesn’t exactly need the Universal Championship to be successful. Lesnar should cost Goldberg the championship at Fastlane to add more fuel to the fire for their showdown on April 2nd, but that’s doubtful.

