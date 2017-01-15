WWE News: Jim Ross on why WWE should sign Kenny Omega

'Good ol' JR' feels that it's high time Kenny Omega made his debut in the WWE.

by Prityush Haldar News 15 Jan 2017, 11:49 IST

Kenny Omega is one of the best pro wrestlers in the world at the moment

What’s the story?

Former WWE announcer and Hall of Famer, Jim Ross was on a recent episode of Ring Rust Radio. Ross spoke about a number of issues including TV time for wrestling shows, protecting finishers and the new talent that WWE should sign.

Jim Ross, in fact, clearly pointed out that WWE should make haste and sign Kenny Omega. He also mentioned the names of Will Osprey, and Ricochet among others

In case you didn’t know...

Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada put on arguably the greatest wrestling match in history at Wrestle Kingdom 11 on January 4. Dave Meltzer rated the match as six stars. The event made an instant superstar out of Omega and boosted him to the top of the independent scene.

The heart of the matter

Jim Ross acknowledged the success that AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura have had in the WWE. He said that New Japan Pro Wrestling still had some top performers that would do well in the WWE.

He said that Kenny Omega should be the first one to make the shift. He mentioned that Kenny is already 33 years old and it was time that he made his WWE debut.

Also read: Why is Kenny Omega the PERFECT modern WWE superstar?

Ross made it clear that if Omega wanted to be in the mix for a grand event such as WrestleMania, then he should be looking at his options right now, rather than waiting for a couple of years.

Ross also declared that Will Osprey and Ricochet had great potential to make it in the WWE. He also said that Cody Rhodes would certainly make a big comeback somewhere down the line.

What’s next?

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer said that Kenny is still under contract with NJPW and will return to the company in March. Omega is seen as the face of New Japan’s foray into the global scene.

Omega is also loyal to the company, and that has made him the biggest superstar in Japan.

Sportskeeda's Take

There is no doubt that Kenny Omega is one of the hottest commodities in the world of pro wrestling after the spectacle he put up at the Tokyo Dome a few weeks ago. Omega himself said on a podcast that he did not have any current plans of joining the WWE.

However, it is only a matter of time that he moves to the big leagues and takes the jump to WWE after his contract with NJPW expires.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com