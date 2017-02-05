WWE News: Kurt Angle on who he wants to face next

Kurt talks about who he'd like to wrestle next if he were to have another match.

Future WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle

What’s the story?

2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by Pro Wrestling Stories and spoke about who he wanted to face next inside the squared circle.

In case you didn’t know...

Between WWE, TNA, and Japan, Angle has won 13 World Championships and has 21 Championships in total. He is the only professional wrestler in history to have won the WWE, WWE World Heavyweight, WCW, TNA, and IWGP World Championships.

Angle is also a two-time King of the Mountain and a one-time King of the Ring, making him the only person to have been both King of the Ring (WWE) and King of the Mountain (TNA).

In 2010, Wrestling Observer Newsletter named Angle the Wrestler of the Decade for the 2000s, and in 2013, he was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. His impending WWE Hall of fame induction will make him the second wrestler – after Sting – to be inducted into both the WWE and TNA Halls of Fame.

He has headlined numerous pay-per-view events for both WWE and TNA throughout his career, including the flagship event for both promotions: WrestleMania in WWE, and Bound for Glory in TNA.

Angle is widely considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling Stories asked Kurt Angle who he’d like to wrestle next. He responded:

“I’m going to have to put AJ Styles up there, too. He is frickin’...he is the best in the business without a doubt right now. I just watched him and Dean Ambrose on Tuesday. Gosh, does that kid ever have less than a five-star match? He’s phenomenal. I completely understand why AJ is so much fun to work with – you don’t have to do anything! He does all of it for you.”

Angle then continued to gush about Styles, saying that it’s always a five-star match with Styles if he matches your ability. He stated that as long as a wrestler was in the ring with AJ, they were going to have a high-quality match because he is easy to work with.

The only Olympic Gold Medalist in WWE history added in a surprising pick for the wrestler he would like to face as well. He stated that he really liked Roman Reigns and that the Big Dog would win the fans over eventually.

What’s next?

Kurt Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on March 31st, 2017.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s not surprising that Angle would like to face off with AJ Styles one more time, as The Phenomenal One is arguably the best professional wrestler in the world right now. The Reigns comments were interesting, and we feel like Roman could benefit greatly from working a program with Kurt Angle.

While those matches may never happen, the, “one more match” chants at Kurt’s Hall of Fame induction most certainly will.

