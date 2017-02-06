WWE News: Kurt Angle recalls the time Triple H told him that he'd be a WWE Hall of Famer

The Olympic Gold Medalist called it a huge honour.

06 Feb 2017

Kurt Angle was surprised he got a call at only 48 years of age!

What’s the story?

One of the most celebrated figures in both amateur and professional wrestling, Kurt Angle was recently announced as the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. He will be a part of the class of 2017, come Wrestlemania weekend.

A man who’s been as active outside the WWE as he had been during his WWE run, fans had yearned for Angle’s return to the WWE for over a decade now. In an interview with Prowrestlingstories, Angle spoke about the time when Triple H called him to tell him that he would be part of the WWE Hall of Fame.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling, at the 1996 Olympic Games, wrestling with a broken neck. Soon after, he enrolled in WWE and went on to have the best year any Superstar has had in the business, with the exception of maybe AJ Styles.

In his very first year, he won the Intercontinental and European Championships, the King of the Ring tournament and even the WWF Championship. Battling many health problems and his own personal demons, Angle would quit WWE in 2006 and go on to have a legendary career in TNA.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, when asked about the induction, Kurt Angle had this to say:

“‘I was pretty surprised that I got the call this early. You know, at 48 years of age. I’m not even done with my wrestling career! I got a call from Triple H and he said how they wanted to induct me into the WWE Hall of Fame.”

Angle went on to say how honoured he was:

“This just puts an exclamation point to my pro wrestling career. I’ve been inducted into every Hall of Fame but the WWE in both amateur and pro, so this is definitely a huge honour.”

What’s next?

It has been speculated that Angle may return in some capacity to WWE, although it may not be in the role of a wrestler. He may be brought in to bolster the Wrestlemania card which is now suffering as a result of Seth Rollins not being a part of it.

It is more likely, however, that he may come in as a General Manager on Raw.

Sportskeeda’s take

There is no doubt at all that Kurt Angle deserves his rightful place in the WWE hall of Fame. Angle may be surprised that he was inducted at such a young age, but we definitely are not.

