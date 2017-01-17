WWE News: Kurt Angle to be inducted in 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class

"I was shocked. I've been out of WWE for a long time and out of touch with them so I didn't really expect this," Angle explained to ESPN.

by David Bixenspan News 17 Jan 2017, 10:35 IST

What’s the story?

Both ESPN.com and WWE.com are reporting that Kurt Angle is back in the fold with the WWE as he is the latest name announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

"I was shocked. I've been out of WWE for a long time and out of touch with them so I didn't really expect this," Angle explained to ESPN. "It's a huge honor. This is the only Hall of Fame that I'm not in and probably [the one] I want to be in the most. This is the one that means the most for me. I had a lot of fun entertaining the fans for seven years with WWE, and I'm glad that my hard work paid off."

In case you didn’t know...

Angle and WWE parted ways in 2006 when he refused to enter a drug rehabilitation program for painkiller addiction.

The 1996 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling promptly went to TNA, where his problems worsened for several years before he eventually got sober long-term after first entering rehab in 2013.

After his TNA contract expired last year, Angle had been working sporadic independent dates while trying to get an addiction management app for smartphones and tablets off the ground.

The heart of the matter

WWE needed a “main event” inductee for the Hall of Fame ceremony this year, and Angle is as good as any.

Plus, now that he’s back in the fold, there’s plenty of work he can do for the company, both as a goodwill ambassador and potentially a TV character (albeit one who doesn’t wrestle, most likely).

What’s next?

With a “main eventer” out of the way as tickets go on sale (as well as Diamond Dallas Page being a strong support inductee), WWE will likely pull back on the Hall of Fame announcements for a few weeks.

As for Angle, it represents a clean break from TNA, but what exactly WWE is willing to do with him is a different matter. Whether or not he can pass a WWE physical is a huge question mark, as he reportedly once failed one that the UFC gave him.

His physical health likely dictates what WWE’s plans for him go further beyond using him as an in-house legend.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’s good to see Angle back in the WWE family. After a bitter, contentious split, he’s clearly gotten himself healthy to the point where they will gladly deal with him, and the significance of this is big after WWE washed their hands of him for so long. This is a redemption story.

Tweet speak

Congrats to @RealKurtAngle getting into the @WWE Hall of Fame. So deserving....one of our most significant signees. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 16, 2017

