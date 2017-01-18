WWE News: Lana sends out warning to Kurt Angle

Lana sends out a cryptic warning to Kurt Angle.

Doesn’t look like the ‘Ravishing Russian’ is a big fan of Kurt Angle

What’s the Story?

While Lana congratulated Kurt Angle on his recent induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, she also opened the door for a possible feud between Kurt Angle and Rusev. The tweet below is how Lana responded regarding Angle’s induction:

Congrats @RealKurtAngle on being inducted to the #WWEHOF2017 ! I have dreamed of one thing for your hall fame speech.... @RusevBUL #CRUSH — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 17, 2017

In case you didn’t know:

It was announced by Triple H that Kurt Angle was being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Below is Triple H’s tweet regarding the same:

I've never seen an individual adapt and succeed in this industry so naturally. Proud to welcome @RealKurtAngle into the #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/7ERnuVvC4M — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2017

The 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist is already a TNA Hall of Famer, now he is rightfully enshrined into the WWE Hall of Fame. He is a two-time All-American and a two-time NCAA Champion while wrestling for Clarion University.

The Heart of the Matter:

Rusev has portrayed the anti-America character for years, with bitter feuds against John Cena and Jack Swagger.

Kurt Angle is an Olympic Gold Medalist, former WWE Heavyweight Champion, former World Heavyweight Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and King of the Ring. Rusev has also been in similar matches against another Olympian, Mark Henry.

What’s Next?

Kurt Angle is to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before Wrestlemania, and Rusev is not slated to face anyone at the moment, which could set up a possible match between the two.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Kurt Angle let his desire be known lately that he wanted to face AJ Styles in a Wrestlemania match, however, as of this writing, it appears that AJ is already slated to face someone else.

Rusev does not have an opponent pencilled in, which would make a match between Angle and Rusev to be an important one for both competitors. Hopefully, this match takes place, as the seeds have already been planted.

