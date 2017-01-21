WWE News: Linda McMahon's confirmation hearing set for Tuesday

Linda McMahon is set to have her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, as part of Donald Trump's administration.

21 Jan 2017

Linda McMahon is set to become part of new US President Donald Trump’s team

What's the story?

It has been officially revealed that Linda McMahon will be confirmed in the role at the top of the Small Business Administration team on Tuesday, as part of Donald Trump’s team to run the United States during his time in office as President.

In case you didn't know...

Linda McMahon was nominated by Donald Trump for this post back in December after he had won the race to become the new US President. At the time Trump called Linda McMahon a “phenomenal business leader” and someone who could “unleash America’s entrepreneurial spirit all across the country”.

The McMahon family have a long association with Donald Trump.

Trump hosted both WrestleMania 4 and 5 at his venues, before stepping into a WWE ring at WrestleMania 23. Trump ended up shaving the head of Vince McMahon and also received a stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin at ‘Mania 23.

Trump was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2013.

The heart of the matter

Linda McMahon donated millions of dollars to a super PAC, which supported Trump’s Presidential Campaign, which was ultimately successful.

The McMahon family are Republican supporters, and this post could be seen as a reward for the support that they have shown to Trump throughout his campaign.

What's next?

Following the hearing in front of the Senate Small Business Committee, McMahon will become the head honcho on the Small Business Administration. The SBA has an office in every American state and helps with the financing and training of small businesses across the country.

In both 2010 and 2012, Linda McMahon ran for Senate but was unsuccessful on both occasions. Part of her campaign each time was the pledge to lower corporate tax rates and to introduce a reduction in regulations.

Sportskeeda's Take

As part of Donald Trump’s team, Linda McMahon will finally have a top post in the United States government. The fact that she supports similar goals for small businesses as Trump is only a good thing for her hopeful success in the role.

As a woman who helped to build the WWE into a billion dollar company over the last 30 plus years, she has a background in business that is second to none.

Her induction to the post may have raised many eyebrows, but Linda McMahon has all the pedigree and experience required to play the role successfully in the 4 years of the Trump administration.

