WWE News: Matt Riddle wants to retire Brock Lesnar

It would be interesting to see how Paul Heyman reacts to this.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 28 Jan 2017, 17:55 IST

He surely has some lofty goals

What’s the story

Former Mixed Martial Artist and current Progress Wrestling Atlas Champion Matt Riddle has some lofty goals in his pro-wrestling career.

While appearing on the latest episode of Hitting the Highspots, Riddle revealed his career goal in pro-wrestling is to retire the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn’t know...

Matt Riddle is a former Mixed Martial Artist, who holds a professional record of 8 wins, 3 losses and 2 no contests. He has fought in The Ultimate Fighter, UFC and Bellator to name a few. Riddle took up professional wrestling in 2014 after being riddled with injuries in the MMA arena.

In his short pro-wrestling career, Riddle has become one-time Monster Factory Heavyweight Champion & Progress Wrestling Atlas Champion. He has also won Evolve's Style Battle tournament.

To this date, the biggest opponent Riddle has faced is Cody Rhodes. He faced Rhodes at House of Glory’s Unbreakable event and came up short in his effort to topple the former WWE star.

The heart of the matter

Matt Riddle surely has some lofty goals when it comes to professional wrestling. In a recent appearance on Hitting the Highspots, Riddle revealed that he always had goals that were outrageous, even during his MMA days.

The career goal of Matt Riddle in the pro-wrestling world is to retire Brock Lesnar. And Matt doesn’t stop there. He wants to retire Lesnar at WrestleMania.

You can check out the statement from the horse’s own mouth below.

Matt is right on one account though. By setting such an outrageous goal, he is sure to achieve a plethora of other smaller goals that he has set for himself, in the process of getting there.

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar will be in the Royal Rumble this Sunday. One of the most highly anticipated moments of this year’s Rumble is the dead set epic face-off between Lesnar and Goldberg during the Rumble match.

There is also a possibility of Lesnar facing off against the likes of The Undertaker, Big Show and Braun Strowman during the match. But the biggest question of the night will be “Who is going to eliminate Lesnar?”

Sportskeeda’s take

While Matt’s goal may sound ridiculous on face value, one must remember the prime caveat of pro-wrestling - "Never say Never". It is entirely possible that by the time Matt indeed reaches a top position in the WWE, Lesnar might be willing to call it quits and hang up his boots.

So, there is a slight possibility that he might indeed end up retiring Lesnar at WrestleMania.

