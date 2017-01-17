WWE News: Naomi returns to action during WWE Live event

The countdown starts for her return to Smackdown Live.

Naomi has been a part of WWE’s main roster since 2012

What’s the story?

Smackdown Live superstar Naomi made her in-ring return during last night’s WWE Live event in Birmingham. She teamed up with Nikki Bella and went on to defeat their opponents, Natalya and Carmella.

In case you didn’t know

Naomi has been out of action since November due to an ankle injury. Her last pay-per-view match was at Survivor Series, where she was a member of Team Smackdown in the women’s 5 on 5 traditional Survivor Series tag team elimination match.

Heart of the matter

Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss are currently feuding over the Smackdown Women’s Championship, whereas Natalya, Carmella and Nikki Bella are engaged in a scuffle of their own.

But neither of the storylines involved Naomi, and she was missing numerous editions of Smackdown Live. Hence her fans started to tweet about their displeasure on social media and several such posts were retweeted by Naomi as well.

A few days back, it was reported that she had recovered from the ankle injury and would be returning to in-ring action very soon. Naomi, herself, tweeted that she had to take some “much need time off” for some undisclosed reasons and appreciated the continuous support from her fans:

#naomob don't want y'all worried... I had to take some much needed time off for a few reasons but I'll be back soon thanks for all support — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) January 11, 2017

What’s next?

As Naomi is back in action, it can be expected that she will be making her return to the blue brand very soon. She is not announced for this week’s episode of Smackdown Live but a surprise return can’t be ruled out.

Sportskeeda’s take

Several fans have speculated that Naomi is La Luchadora, the masked superstar who has been interfering in the matches involving Becky and Alexa. Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss at No Mercy pay-per-view and earned a shot to challenge her for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Although she lost that Championship match, she seems to be the perfect contender for Alexa’s title after her feud with the Irish Lass Kicker culminates.

