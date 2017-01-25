WWE News: "Nature Boy" Ric Flair to be immortalised by WWE with bronze statue

Ric Flair will be encased in immortality, as WWE has plans to construct a bronze statue of the 16-time world champion & WWE Hall of Famer.

25 Jan 2017

Ric Flair is a true legend

What's the story?

According to Ryan Satin at Pro Wrestling Sheet, the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair will be immortalised forever in a life-sized statue. The statue, currently being sculpted, is likely set to be revealed during the WrestleMania weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Flair is the only two-time WWE Hall of Famer, being inducted on his own in 2008, and as a member of the legendary Four Horsemen faction in 2012.

His in-ring career spanned nearly four decades, with him holding world championships all around for major promotions, including Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, World Championship Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance and World Wrestling Entertainment.

The 67-year-old still makes occasional appearances on WWE television, and his daughter Charlotte is the current WWE Raw Women's Champion.

The heart of the matter

WWE had intended to keep the news a secret until an official announcement was made, but according to reports, a model by the name of Sean Perry let word slip on Facebook that a studio had recently used him for a full body mould.

According to Perry, the mould will be used to depict Ric Flair in his prime. With news leaking early, it's likely that we'll see an official announcement from WWE sources in the coming weeks.

The revealing of Bruno Sammartino’s statue

What's next

The “Nature Boy” will join Andre the Giant, Bruno Sammartino, the “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes and the Ultimate Warrior, whose likenesses have all been encased in bronze over the last few years.

The statues are kept at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT and are usually carted out during major fan Axxess events, such as the one coming up in Orlando prior to WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda's Take

There's a very short list of true icons in pro wrestling history, and an even shorter list of those who have had real, meaningful impact on the shape of the WWE. I can't think of a bigger, or better name than Ric Flair to add to the likes of Andre, Sammartino and the Dream.

One would expect the next two statues to be of the Undertaker and Hulk Hogan, once the social embargo on the latter runs its course.

