WWE Rumours: New details on Goldberg's contract with WWE

When Goldberg announced himself as the first participant of Royal Rumble 2017 on the Raw after Survivor Series, it became clear that the former World Champion was far from being done with the WWE.

However, if the reports from ringsidenews are to be believed, the former WCW Star could become a much more prominent face of Raw heading into the WrestleMania season than anybody would have expected.

According to the site, Goldberg has signed with WWE for a total of thirteen appearances, including three matches following his unbelievable victory over Lesnar.

He made an appearance on the Raw after Survivor Series, meaning he will be working for WWE on 12 more dates till Mania, which, given the fact that he is a part-timer, are a substantial amount.

The former United States Champion is currently scheduled to take part in the Royal Rumble match and is expected to face his WrestleMania 20 opponent Brock Lesnar once again at WrestleMania 33.

It's being said that he could also work at the Raw PPV between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, which would make him the central point of Raw programming for the whole WrestleMania season.

After staying away from wrestling for 12 long years, Goldberg returned to WWE during the October 17th episode of Raw earlier this year. There, he accepted the challenge issued by Paul Heyman for a match against Brock Lesnar, setting up a one on one match between the two former WrestleMania opponents at Survivor Series.

At Survivor Series, Goldberg shocked the world and went on to defeat Lesnar in just 1 minute and 26 seconds.

After the event, He appeared on the November 21st episode of Raw and announced that he would be taking part in the upcoming Royal Rumble match. You can watch the full match between Brock and Goldberg from Survivor Series below:

While it's arguable whether giving a part-timer such as Goldberg the centre stage on their flagship show is good for WWE in the long-term, it's certainly believable that Goldberg's appearance, due to his popularity, would help the company in the short term.

