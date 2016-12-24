WWE News: NXT Takeover: Orlando sold out

NXT takes over its home location of Orlando

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, tickets for NXT Takeover: Orlando, on April 1st, 2017 have already sold out. What comes as a shock, however, is that NXT Takeover: San Antonio, which is set to happen before the Orlando event, has yet to be sold out.

A possible explanation for this is that Orlando is the home of NXT. The WWE Performance Center is located at Orlando and NXT tapings take place at the Full Sail University. Another reason is also that the travel packages offered for Wrestlemania 33 include The Hall Of Fame, NXT Takeover, Wrestlemania, Raw and SmackDown Live.

The packages also include Wrestlemania Axxess and other activities.

Basically, Wrestlemania weekend has turned into a full-fledged Wrestlemania week. WWE have begun to make a weekend out of all the Big-4 Pay-Per-Views – Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, and Survivor Series. The idea is to attract travelling audiences from everywhere and not just the locals.

Since Takeovers sell well during big PPV shows, Takeover specials now feature before all the big 4 PPVs.

However, there will certainly be one Takeover special at Full Sail University every year. Before, Takeovers were exclusive to Full Sail, but since 2015, following the resounding success of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn as well as NXT Takeover: London, Takeover specials have not been exclusive to Full Sail anymore.

In fact, in 2016, there was only one Takeover special at Full Sail University – NXT Takeover: The End. The event saw a steel cage match in NXT for the first time.

Every Takeover has received overall critical acclaim from fans and critics alike. This, boosted by tremendous ticket sales for Takeover specials has helped raise the bar for NXT and has made the event attract different audiences from across the globe.

