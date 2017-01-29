WWE News: Over half a dozen WWE social media accounts hacked by OurMine

John Cena's account was also a part of the hack.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 29 Jan 2017, 13:56 IST

The hacking possibly took place around the same time as NXT Takeover: San Antonio

What's the story?

According to the latest reports from Mashable, over half a dozen official Twitter and Tumblr accounts of WWE and its superstars, including the one of John Cena, was hacked earlier this morning by the notorious hacker group OurMine

In case you didn't know...

OurMine is a famous hacking group, who in the past has hacked several high-profile Twitter accounts. They claim to be an ethical hacking group doing all this to test the security of these accounts and warn the owners of potential vulnerabilities.

Previously, they have hacked the official account of online streaming service Netflix and just last month they hacked into several accounts related to Marvel. including the accounts of Thor, The Avengers and several others.

The heart of the matter

According to the site, the accounts which were compromised include the Twitter accounts of WWE Universe, WWE NXT, John Cena, WrestleMania, WWE Network, SummerSlam and the Tumblr page of WWE.

After hacking in, they sent out a tweet from each account stating that they were just testing the security of these accounts, and asked the WWE to contact them for more information, as can be seen in the photo below:

When Mashable spoke up with the representative of the hacking group, he revealed that they hacked into all the above-mentioned accounts using the account of the head of WWE Social media accounts:

"We just hacked it using the head of WWE social media accounts, it is linked to all of WWE Superstars’ accounts — Twitter and Facebook."

What's next?

It looks like all the hacked accounts have been recovered by WWE Officials as all the tweets made by OurMine hackers have been erased from the affected IDs. Mashable has contacted WWE for their comments on this situation, but till now they have not sent out any official reply regarding it.

Sportskeeda's take

While it's true that social media accounts are never completely secure from possible vulnerabilities, getting almost half dozen accounts hacked at the same time shows that WWE needs to be more careful with their internet security arrangements.

