WWE News: Paige calls Eva Marie a “piece of sh*t”, stirs up Total Divas

Paige calls Eva Marie a “piece of sh*t” in the Total Divas promo

Total Divas is all set to make its return on Wednesday, 4th January 2017 on the E! Network for a new season. This will be the 73rd episode of the show on E! and it appears as if the company is ready to welcome the New Year with a bang.

A quick look at the teaser clip of Total Divas (January 4th 2017 episode promo) will tell you why. In the teaser, Paige calls Eva Marie a “piece of sh*t” and heats up things heading into the show.

Throughout the promo, Paige appeared very aggressive and she was angry at Eva for revealing something that she was asked not to. Eva made comments of her own on Paige saying that she was nuts and Paige then followed it up with this below the belt remark.

In the video below, find out the comments made by Paige on Eva Marie:

Paige had become the centre of controversy in WWE over the past few months. She was suspended for Wellness policy violations and her relationship with Alberto Del Rio made things more complicated for her in WWE.

In an episode of Total Divas, Paige also revealed that she had a mental breakdown recently and was planning to go back to England. Given the heat the promo has garnered, let us see how things unfold on Total Divas next Wednesday.

Also Read: WWE News: Paige has a mental breakdown on Total Divas

We all know how talented Paige is but things just aren’t going well for this diva. Many of us still remember the RAW after WrestleMania 30 when Paige defeated AJ Lee for the Divas title. Have a look at the highlights of that segment in the video below-

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com