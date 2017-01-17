WWE News: Perry Saturn slowly losing his memory

Perry Saturn is slowly losing his memory and has fallen on hard times recently.

Perry Saturn was once part of the legendary tag-team The Eliminators

According to IB Times UK, legendary professional wrestler Perry Saturn appears to be losing his memory. He recently revealed his memory loss and attributed it to the number amount of chair shots he had taken to the head.

He spoke recently with Minnesota’s ABC affiliate about the unfortunate situation:

“The name of the disorder is CTE [Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy]. There’s no test for them just to look and tell you that’s what you have, they tell you by autopsying the brain, and we’re going to try to put that off as long as we can.”

Perry Saturn was an army ranger in the United States military before he attended WWE Hall of Famer Killer Kowalski’s training school in 1988.

Eventually, Perry Saturn met John Kronus, who had also trained with Killer Kowalski, where the two formed the tag team many fans remember as The Eliminators in ECW. He eventually had successful runs in both WCW and WWE before his release in 2002 due to a knee injury.

Saturn had completely disappeared from the professional wrestling scene as he fell into drug addiction. In 2004, while living in the streets, Perry Saturn stopped someone that had attempted to rape a woman, but while doing so he was shot in the back while the culprit left the scene.

While recovering, he continued his addiction with methamphetamine and had remained homeless because he spent most of the money that he had earned from professional wrestling on drugs.

Perry Saturn is beginning to show signs of dementia. He posted a video on his Facebook asking fans to donate to his GoFundMe Page. Below is an excerpt:

“Hey guys, it’s Perry Saturn. I haven’t spoke to anybody in a while. I’ve been dealing with health issues, I’m sick, and now I’ve got a really bad flu... That’s it, guys, you’ve seen me fall to the bottom. I’m done. [In] a week or two, I will be homeless. I have nothing left. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m just gonna struggle, and I don’t want to be homeless. I’m scared, I’m terrified. I don’t know where my next meal’s gonna come from. I know I’ve asked so much from everybody, but if you could please just help me and give to my GoFundMe account. I’m sorry. I don’t know what to do.”

This has been a major downfall in the life of a great human being who fell into the fate of drugs. He was a hero for serving in the military, and a hero for saving the woman from rape; unfortunately, he couldn’t be a hero to himself, which is costing him his very life.

While pro wrestling has taken a better stance on CTE, it’s still sad to see this still taking place. We here at Sportskeeda wish Perry Saturn a speedy recovery and hope that he can resurrect his career.

