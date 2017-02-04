WWE News: Randy Orton reveals why he joined the Wyatt Family

The Viper answers the question everybody has in their minds.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 04 Feb 2017, 12:51 IST

Orton surprised everyone by winning the Royal Rumble match

What's the story?

During his latest interview with ESPN, Randy Orton spoke up about his alliance with the Wyatt Family and revealed that he joined the faction because he wanted to be with the most dominating group in WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Randy Orton joined the Wyatt Family back in October last year after being defeated by Bray Wyatt on a number of occasions. Luck has been on Randy's side since he joined forces with the Eater of the Worlds.

Just two months after joining the Wyatt Family, Orton won his first Tag Title in over a decade during the TLC PPV last year. He also recently claimed a shocking victory in the Royal Rumble 2017.

You can watch the highlights of this year’s Royal Rumble match below:

The heart of the matter

During his post-Rumble interview with ESPN, the Viper was asked about the motivation behind his affiliation with the Wyatt Family. Replying to it, the former World Champion claimed that he became a Wyatt because he wanted to be in the most dominating group of WWE:

"I'm a Wyatt because I wanted to be in the most dominating group in WWE currently, I'm not going to say the most dominating in history, because you always hear about the best group in history, the most dominating group in history, etc. Everything is 'in history.' Screw that. Right now, we're the baddest guys in here. I'm doing what I've got to do, so to speak.”

What's next?

With Randy Orton becoming the winner of Royal Rumble 2017, things have taken a very interesting shift regarding the rumoured match between him and Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 because currently, John Cena is the defending Champion.

Now it would be interesting to see how things unfold from this point. We’ll have to wait and watch if Orton does end up facing the Leader of the Wyatts at WrestleMania or he faces the Leader of Cenation instead.

Sportskeeda's take

Randy Orton's alliance with the Wyatt Family has lasted longer than anybody had expected, now fans are eagerly waiting to see how WWE follows up on things from here and who turns out to be Randy's opponent at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

