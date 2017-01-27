WWE News: Reason for AJ Styles being left at the back of the Royal Rumble poster

The Phenomenal One finds out the reason why he's at the back of the Royal Rumble poster, on Talking Smack.

AJ Styles let out a flurry of insults on Talking Smack

What’s the story?

WWE Champion AJ Styles appeared on Talking Smack this past week ahead of his clash with John Cena at the Royal Rumble. Styles was disgusted with WWE management because his face was positioned in the background of the Royal Rumble poster, behind several other superstars.

Shane McMahon responded saying that the creative of the poster was done by Stephanie McMahon and that was probably the reason for AJ being relegated to the back.

In case you didn’t know...

AJ Styles already holds two singles victories over John Cena.

He beat the ‘Leader of the Cenation’ at Money in the Bank with the assistance of the club. The two locked horns again at SummerSlam in an instant classic where Styles emerged on top again, beating Cena clean this time.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles spoke his mind on Talking Smack. He said that John Cena would not last two seconds in the independent scene with guys like him. Styles also lashed out at the hosts of the Today show for addressing him as ‘A Guy from Atlanta.’

Styles also expressed his resentment over his placement in the Royal Rumble poster. The Phenomenal One claimed that everyone in WWE SmackDown was working against him.

Shane McMahon, who was also on the panel, responded by saying that it was Stephanie who did the creative designing for the poster. Shane pointed out that he was more invested in the actual event rather than trivial things such as a poster.

Styles also accused Shane of handing out John Cena an opportunity at the WWE Championship. Styles said that Cena had a dismal 2016 in the WWE and did not deserve a shot at the WWE Championship.

What’s next?

AJ Styles will look to foil Cena’s attempt at creating history when he takes on the 15-time champ at Royal Rumble. The match promises to be the intense finale of a bitter rivalry to emerge as the top guy in the company.

Sportskeeda's Take

AJ Styles has been the breakout star of 2016. He was a part of some of the best matches in WWE history last year, and his match with John Cena at SummerSlam propelled him to the top of the WWE stratosphere.

WWE also placed their trust in him when he was crowned the WWE Champion at Backlash. His position in a poster doesn’t matter. AJ Styles is a bona fide superstar and will sell out arenas anywhere in the world.

