WWE News: Roderick Strong plans to make the WWE main roster in two years

One of NXT's newest stars talks about when he expects to make it up to the main roster...

by Jeremy Bennett News 22 Jan 2017, 11:58 IST

Roddy Strong is expecting to make the jump to the main WWE roster in 2019

What’s the story?

WrestlingNews.co recently reported an interview that Roderick Strong had with WWE.com about his career and him being signed to NXT.

Within the interview, Strong stated that he expects to be called up to the main roster within two years. He said that he would love to face Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins on the big stage.

In case you didn’t know...

Roddy Strong has been wrestling professionally since 2000, including wrestling nearly 13 years for Ring Of Honor. During his time at Ring Of Honor, Strong has faced current WWE Superstars such as Kevin Owens, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins (Tyler Black) while perfecting his craft in the business.

Also read: WWE Rumors: Many NXT talents getting repackaged

The heart of the matter...

When talking about getting hired by the WWE, Roddy Strong said that guys his size were not getting signed into the WWE. Deep down he knew that if he worked as hard as he possibly could, he would get the call.

It is the success of guys like Daniel Bryan and CM Punk that has enabled these former independent stars to be able to flourish in the WWE.

What’s next?

On the eve of the Royal Rumble, Roddy Strong will make his NXT Takeover debut by taking on Andrade Cien Almas. A win in his first Takeover match will go a long way in telling if Strong will be at the top of the NXT card early in his WWE career.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Two years is a reasonable timeframe to expect a call-up for someone just getting settled within NXT and the WWE. Roddy Strong is such an amazing talent that it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that might end up spending as little as a year in NXT before getting the call-up to the main roster.

If you need any proof of his ability, check out the main event of Death Before Dishonor in 2015 for the Ring Of Honor World Championship. The match went to the 60-minute time limit draw and was one of the best matches of 2015.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com