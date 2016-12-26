WWE News: Sami Zayn hints at more matches against Kevin Owens, says rivalry with KO will never end

Sami Zayn says that his rivalry with Kevin Owens will never end

We are just one week away from welcoming 2017 and bidding adieu to 2016.

If you look back at some of the best feuds in WWE during 2016, the one that you cannot miss is the rivalry between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. In an interview with RauteMusick, Sami Zayn mentioned that his feud with Kevin Owens will never end.

Zayn added that every time after a match, it seems as if the feud is over once and for all but in reality, that is not the case. He said that he thinks it’s over but it is not. He was quoted as saying that:

“There [have] been many, many chapters to our rivalry, but that’s done for now. Do I think eventually, we’ll cross paths again? Yes, there’s almost no question about it. I’ll be in the WWE, hopefully, for years to come and so will he, so, inevitably, our paths will cross again.”

The video below features highlights from the match between this duo at the Battleground PPV:

Sami Zayn is currently involved in a feud with Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens on the other hand, is busy with Roman Reigns and Chris Jericho. It is very unlikely that these two guys get into a feud in the next two months, but their feud could be rekindled after that.

It will be interesting to see how the company books Owens and Zayn in their respective feuds for WrestleMania 33. These two men, the former best of friends have produced some great singles matches in WWE ever since their debut on the main roster from NXT. Let us wait and watch if we could get to see more of them in the coming months.

In the video below, have a look at Sami Zayn’s interview and his take on several career related questions-

